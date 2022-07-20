Ukraine | Russia | “The risk is huge and it is going to get worse”: why the unsustainable nuclear situation in Ukraine is unsustainable? | WORLD

“I think the situation is still unsustainable and the more time passes, the more unsustainable it is”, the general director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, told the Efe news agency.

The UN official rightly warned about the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, which fell into the hands of Russian forces in early March. He stated that the IAEA has had problems providing data on the status of the plant due to frequent disconnections and insisted that repair and supervision tasks should be carried out that are not being carried out.

Grossi also assured that the lack of Russian cooperation makes it impossible to verify the serious accusations made by Ukraine regarding nuclear safety. The president of the Ukrainian nuclear regulator, Petro Kotin, denounced Moscow last week accusing it of militarizing the Zaporizhia plant with the installation of heavy weapons, including missiles, with which they attack nearby cities under kyiv’s control.

Russian forces seized the Zaporizhia nuclear plant, located in Ukraine. (Photo: Getty)

“There are many risks and the risks are growing as the war rages on. Ukraine has a number of nuclear power plants, including the largest in Europe, and also has Chernobyl”, tells El Comercio Román Ortiz, a Spanish analyst at the Center for International Security at the Francisco de Vitoria University (Madrid).

security threats

Unfortunately, there are several risks surrounding nuclear security in Ukraine. The former Soviet republic is a nuclearized country. It has four such plants that in turn have 15 reactors with the capacity to produce 13,835 megawatts, the same ones that provide more than 60% of the electricity produced by the country.

Ortiz sees dangers of three types. On the one hand, there is the risk that military operations will hit nuclear reactors, which could cause a leak of radioactive material. The second problem has to do with the cooling of the reactor.

“Reactors normally have to be cooled by water and to prevent the water from evaporating and there is a risk of expelling radioactive material, a cooling system is required. The risk is that the war affects the cooling system”, says the expert.

A third danger lies in the enormous amount of radioactive material stored and which must be kept under control. “In the case of Zaporizhia we are talking about tons of plutonium. If the security conditions around that material are not met, obviously there is also a riskOrtiz adds.

Russian forces take control of Zaporizhia in March. (Photo: Reuters)

Carlos Umaña, a member of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) and the International Association of Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War, points out that in times of war the risk of an accident increases, either due to maintenance of the plants or because the necessary electricity supply for these plants is not received.

“Both because of that or because of an accident during crossfire, there is a risk of a nuclear accident. This is more risky in a country like Ukraine, which has so many nuclear reactors, it has 16 for a not so large territory.”, he tells this newspaper.

Regarding nuclear weapons, he adds that there is an existential risk and that this is not only for Ukraine, but for the whole world. “Russia, as time goes by and the conflict drags on, is increasing nuclear threats. This increases the risk that, intentionally, or more likely, by accident, a nuclear weapon will be used and a third world war with nuclear weapons will be unleashed with global consequences.”, he points out.

“Even if the countries of the southern hemisphere are not hit by a nuclear bomb, the climatic consequences would be catastrophic for civilization and for the human species. In that sense, it is absurd to be in a very high existential crisis due to political rhetoric“, Add.

“The risk is going to get worse”

Experts agree that the current scenario suggests that the risks are only going to get worse. In an ideal scenario, what Russia should do is curb its military operations around nuclear reactors and facilities.

Ortiz says the problem is that Russia is trying to use those reactors as some kind of blackmail device. On the one hand, to show the extent to which war can have catastrophic consequences and, on the other hand, what he is trying to do is benefit financially from the control he has gained of some of those reactors.

“The risk is enormous and it is going to get worse because the operations are going to intensify. Russia is making use of a massive form of inaccurate artillery. The only way to cover the targets is to use artillery massively, which means that the risks of even accidentally hitting nuclear facilities are very high.“, it states.

Umaña adds that, in this scenario, it is more necessary that nuclear reactors are always supervised by trained personnel. She points out that even in the event of a nuclear disaster there always have to be people behind the reactors to contain the radiation as much as possible. According to Ukraine, some 500 Russian soldiers remain at the site of the Zaporizhia plant and have it under their control.

“In the invasion of Ukraine, when the Russians take over the nuclear reactor, supervision is not allowed. It is not known what or how many people are working or managing the nuclear power plants, so that is a danger because we do not know if it is trained personnel or if it is 20-year-old soldiers who are there, behind the controls or making the decisions that could be catastrophic”, he concludes.