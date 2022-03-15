Ukraine-Russia War: Fox News Cameraman Killed in Ukraine – Europe – International

Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski has died in Ukraine, the US network said on Tuesday.

Zakrzewski was killed and his colleague Benjamin Hall was injured when their vehicle was hit by fire in Horenka on Monday.outside kyiv, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement.

“Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered just about every international story for Fox News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us,” Scott said. “His passion and his talent as a journalist were unmatched,” he added.

The photographer was awarded last December at the chain’s “Spotlight Awards”, receiving the award for “anonymous hero”, highlighted.

Last Sunday the journalist and former collaborator of ‘The New York Times’ Brent Renaud also lost his life, in another attack near kyiv.

For his part, Britain’s Benjamin Hall, who covers the State Department for the US chain, remains hospitalized in Ukraine, Scott said.

Irina Venediktova, Ukraine’s attorney general, said on Facebook on Monday that a British correspondent had suffered shrapnel wounds to both legs and despite not identifying him, posted a photo of a Fox journalist’s State Department accreditation.

AFP