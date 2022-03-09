Ukraine-Russia war, today a new truce. Zelensky ‘opens’ on Donbass

War in Ukraine, Russia announced a new temporary truce from 9.30 today for the evacuation of civilians. This was announced by the Russian Defense Ministry, according to the news cited by TASS, explaining that information on humanitarian corridors from Kiev, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol will be sent to the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk. The deputy premier yesterday reiterated that Ukraine will not accept Moscow’s offer to establish safe corridors for civilians to head to Russia. Kiev will only accept safe corridors leading west.

The situation in Mariupol in southern Ukraine is “catastrophic”, Vereshchuk said, stressing the difficulties in evacuating civilians and the fact that the Russians have “violated” the ceasefire agreements.

ZELENSKY – In an interview with ‘Abc’, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, regarding Crimea and the separatist republics of Donbass, said: “We can discuss and a compromise can be found on how these territories will continue to live”. Ukraine, he explained, “is ready for dialogue but not for capitulation”. The key question, Zelensky stressed, “is how people will live in these territories, who wants to be part of Ukraine”. What’s important, he added, “is that Putin starts talking, starts a dialogue, instead of living in an oxygen-free information bubble. I think that’s where he is.”

STOP USA TO IMPORT RUSSIAN OIL – US President Joe Biden has announced a complete ban on imports from Russia in the energy field. “Imports of Russian oil, gas and coal will no longer be acceptedBiden said. “The American people will give another powerful blow” to Putin, the president added, noting that the United States “does not want to subsidize Putin’s war” in Ukraine.

Also “Britain will break away from its dependence on Russian oil in the coming months, by the end of the year, making the package of international economic sanctions heavier “, confirmed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, after the news was announced by his secretary for energy, Kwasi Kwarteng.

Russian President Vladimir Putin for his part has signed a decree to limit the export and import of certain products and raw materials with some countries until 31 December. The Tass writes, adding that the government has been instructed to determine within two days the lists of foreign states that will be affected by these decisions.

POLAND – Meanwhile, the Polish government has announced that it will immediately make all its Mig-29s available to the United States by transferring them free of charge to the Ramstein base. This is a first step in providing fighters to the Ukrainian armed forces so that they can repel the Russian invasion. Warsaw has also asked Washington to supply aircraft with similar operational capabilities, saying it is ready to discuss the methods of purchase. The Polish government has also asked other NATO countries, owners of Mig-29 fighters, to do the same.