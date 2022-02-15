Ukraine, Russia withdraws some military after the exercises. Kiev: “Stop escalation”. Scholz in Moscow to meet Putin

Yup release tension on the border between Russia and Ukraine. The Moscow Ministry of Defense announced that some of the forces deployed at the border for military exercises, after the operations, they will return to base today. “Units of the southern and western military districts, which have completed their tasks, have already begun to load the means of transport by rail and land and today will begin to return to their bases,” said the major general in a statement. Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the defense. “As the combat training measures draw to a close, the troops, as always, will carry out combined marches to their permanent bases.” “Together with our partners”, ie Western countries, “we have succeeded in prevent any new escalation from Russia “, exults the Foreign Minister of Kiev, Dmytro Kuleba.

Just today the Germanythrough the Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbockhe asked the Russia from withdraw the armies on the day the chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Moscow to meet Vladimir Putin. “The situation is particularly dangerous and can escalate at any moment, we must use all the opportunities for dialogue to achieve a peaceful solution”, Baerbock said in a statement, underlining that “the responsibility for a de-escalation it is clearly on the Russian side, and it is up to Moscow to withdraw its troops ”. A press conference is scheduled at the end of the Putin-Scholz talks: on Monday the chancellor met the head of the government of Kiev Volodymyr Zelenskyanticipating that he wanted to convince his Russian colleague of the need for reduce military tensionswhile warning him at the same time that the US and the European Union are ready to impose severe economic sanctions in the event of an invasion.

“Putin has not yet decided whether to invade, but an invasion still is very likely“And the Russian troops are able to attack” in an instant “, says a Sky News the British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, urging the head of the Kremlin to “take a step back from the abyss”. From Moscow they respond by letting it be known that “the preparation of answers of Russia to the proposals of the United States and NATO on security guarantees is in its final phase “, after” the entire chronology of events “was reported to Putin by the Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov: to communicate it is Lavrov’s spokesperson, Maria Zakharova. Meanwhile, the Russian ambassador in Canada, Oleg Stepanov, attacked the Ottawa government’s decision to supply arms to Ukraine: “Any supply of arms to a country with an unresolved internal armed conflict is unacceptable. That is does not bring peace and only prolongs and aggravates the fratricidal conflict in Ukraine “, he said, warning that” by providing weapons, Western countries are pushing the Kiev regime to continue war against their own people“. While Zelensky, on Twitter, thanked the US and Canada for the support of his country, citing in particular “the financial support of one billion and the three billion made available for projects in Ukraine” by Washington and the “package of additional financial assistance in between billion dollars ”from Ottawa.

Strategic Partnership in actions – we are grateful to the United States for providing substantial financial support of $ 1 billion and $ 3 billion available for projects in Ukraine. Thank you @POTUS for the quick decision and concrete results after our conversation! ???????? ???? ???????? – Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 15, 2022

From New York the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterressaid he was “deeply concerned about the growing tensions and growing speculations about a potential military conflict in Europe. The price of human suffering, destruction and damage to European and global security would be too high“, He affirmed, underlining that“ we cannot even accept the possibility of a such a disastrous confrontation“. Guterres said he spoke on Monday with Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers to whom he reiterated that there is no alternative to diplomacy, calling for the intensification of diplomatic efforts and offering the support of the United Nations. “I have made my good offices available: we will not leave no stone unturned in the search for a peaceful solution ”, he concludes.