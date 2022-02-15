Ukraine, Russia withdraws some military from the border. Putin sees Scholz: “We will never accept NATO enlargement”. He replies: “It is not negotiable”

fly takes a first step towards de-escalation and announced the withdrawal of part of the troops lined up on the border withUkraine as these have finished military exercises in the area. But Vladimir Putinwho met the German Chancellor in Moscow today, Olaf Scholzis now asking for a signal from NATO: “We will never accept NATO enlargement up to our borders, it is a threat that we clearly perceive “, he declared during the joint press conference, adding that” the responses of the Alliance on security “so far” do not meet our requests “but there are” arguments “that can be carried forward. On the Atlanticist aspirations of Kievhowever, there is still distance between the two leaders: “I was clear about some positions there are no possibilities to negotiate“, Scholz replied to those who asked him if a moratorium could be hypothesized on the eventual entry of Ukraine into NATO. The declarations of the NATO Secretary General also curbed the enthusiasm, Jens Stoltenbergaccording to which there is currently no evidence regarding even a partial withdrawal: “There are no signs on the ground that Russia is reducing troops on Ukraine’s borders”, he said adding that “there are signs from Moscow that the diplomacy must continue and this is a matter for one cautious optimism“.

The bilateral between the two German and Russian leaders, however, seems to have unlocked an impasse from which it was increasingly difficult to get out with the passing of days and the exchange of accusations. Not surprisingly, it was Scholz himself who declared alongside the head of the Kremlin that the security of Europe “cannot be built against Russia but in cooperation with Russia”, thus rejecting the extremist positions taken in particular by the United States and from Great Britain. Words that earned him the support of Putin who found in his words the will to work for “further beneficial and pragmatic cooperation” between Russia and Germany. The US and NATO responses to security requests, the head of the Kremlin added, contain “elements” on which Russia “is ready to work”. And he then replied to those who accused Russia of using the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which if put into operation would transport the Federation’s gas to Germany, as a political weapon against the West: it is a “structural project to strengthen energy security in Europe and solving energy and environmental problems and has no political significance, ”he said.

The major announced the partial Russian withdrawal in the morning Igor Konashenkov who explained in a note: “Units of the southern and western military districts, which have completed their tasks, have already begun to load the means of transport by rail and land and today will begin to return to their bases. As the combat training measures draw to a close, the troops, as always, will carry out combined marches to their permanent bases ”. The news immediately went around the chancelleries with the consequent declarations of the case. Ukraine, through its Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kulebaclaims the authorship of the de-escalation: “Together with our partners”, ie the Western countries, “we have managed to prevent any new escalation from Russia, ”he said. While the spokesperson for the Moscow Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharovastates: “The date of February 15, 2022 will go down in history as the day of failure of the war propaganda by the West. Shamed and annihilated without firing a shot ”. The Kremlin increases the dose: “The withdrawal of Western diplomats is an exhibitionist and meaningless hysteria“Said the spokesperson Dmitry Peskovwhile Putin in person, he joked about Washington’s attitude: “Have they already said what time the war starts?”.

For Stoltenberg, however, this first step taken by Moscow does not seem enough and he argues that in order to consider the Russian move as a clear signal towards de-escalation, NATO wants to see the withdrawal of heavy vehicles and military equipment in the areas bordering Ukraine and not just that of men. “The process of accumulation of Russian forces has been going on, with ups and downs, since last spring,” he added.

Moscow’s move could be linked to responses received from Washington regarding Moscow’s security demands. The Foreign Minister, Serghej Lavrovin fact declared that the US and NATO have given one “positive” response to “some of the Russian initiatives” “On security” that had been “rejected for a long time”: “The West finally replied, when it realized that we are seriously discussing the need for radical changes in the field of security – he explained – His response was positive for some of the initiatives that he had rejected for a long time “.

However, another obstacle to peace comes from Duma that carries on territorial claims on Rebel republics in Ukrainian territory. Lower-branch deputies of the Russian parliament approved an appeal to President Putin for Moscow to recognize the self-proclaimed separatist republics of Donetsk And Lugansk. This resolution, he writes Meduza, provides for the appeal to be sent directly to the Russian president. 351 deputies voted in favor, against 16 and one abstained. But on this point it is Stoltenberg who draws a red line: recognition would be equivalent to one “Violation of international law”, he said adding that it would also be a violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as the Minsk agreements. Position also espoused by the High Representative of EU Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, who wrote in a tweet: “The EU strongly condemns the decision of the Russian State Duma to appeal to President Putin to recognize the non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Lugansk in Ukraine as independent entities. This recognition would be a clear violation of the Minsk agreements“.

Ukraine, for its part, does not ease media and diplomatic pressure on Moscow and demands that Russia withdraw all your forces from the frontierKuleba said. “We have a rule: don’t believe what you hear, believe what you see“He told reporters. When we see a withdrawal, we will believe in a de-escalation ”. Just today the Germanythrough the Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbockhe asked the Russia from withdraw the armies. “The situation is particularly dangerous and can escalate at any moment, we must use all the opportunities for dialogue to achieve a peaceful solution”, Baerbock said in a statement, underlining that “the responsibility for a de-escalation it is clearly on the Russian side and it is up to Moscow to withdraw its troops ”.