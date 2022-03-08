Ukraine-Russia, Zelensky: “Today war here, then world conflict”

“This conflict will not end like this but it will trigger a world war. Today the war is here, tomorrow it will be in Lithuania, then in Poland, then in Germany”. The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is expressed in an interview with ABC’s World News Tonight. The war between Russia and Ukraine, she says, will only be the beginning of an escalation because Moscow “will not be satisfied”. “People die every day, every minute. Do I consider Vladimir Putin a war criminal? Everyone who came here to our soil, everyone who gave orders, all soldiers who shot are war criminals.” Putin “can end a war he has started. And if he doesn’t think he started it all, he must know that he can end the war.”

“Not only Kiev is being bombed, not only in residential areas, even in the suburbs. The same happens in Kharkiv, Odessa, many cities are bombed. I am sure that the Ukrainians are ready to face the Russians for life, in the occupied cities c “was the response of ordinary people showing unparalleled courage, the Russians do not have this courage. For a Ukrainian soldier there are 10 Russian soldiers, for a Ukrainian tank there are 50 Russians. But the gap is narrowing. How long can we resist.” ? It depends on many factors, not just us. Even if they were to enter the cities, there would be resistance. Today the war is here, tomorrow it will be in Lithuania, then in Poland, then in Germany “, says Zelensky, renewing the request to create a ‘no fly zone’ over the skies of Ukraine. NATO does not consider the solution, which it could trigger a wider conflict.

“The most important thing for us is the safety of the sky. Russia bombs, uses airplanes and helicopters. We do not control the skies. Yesterday the missiles hit the university of the city of Kharkiv, they hit a children’s hospital in Kiev. We are. in Europe, we are a zone of freedom, many think that we are far from the USA and Canada, but we are a zone of freedom that is violated and trampled on: it must be protected. Now it’s up to us, then it’s up to you. This beast is not satisfied: the more it eats, the hungrier it gets“, he says again.

Was Zelensky offered the chance to leave the country? “I have been offered this possibility. Special groups have been sent here to kill me and my family. I am the president of this people, I will stay until the end. I wish there was a happy ending, like in Hollywood.”