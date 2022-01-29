Ukraine, Russian President Putin tempts EU countries, phone call with Macron and summit with German companies (after the Italians)

In the afternoon the phone call between the Russian president took place Vladimir Putin and the French president Emmanuel Macron. The two heads of state said they “agreed” on the “Need for de-escalation” and a “continuation of dialogue” on the crisis in Ukraine: this was announced by the French presidency, adding that, during the telephone conversation of over an hour with Macron, Putin “did not express any offensive intention”. He “said very clearly that he was not looking for a fight”. The Russian president also complained about the failure of Western countries to understand what he believes to be legitimate concerns of Russia. In the last few hours, the diplomatic path seems to have recovered ground, assuming that he had never lost it, beyond the announcements and the movements of troops, sometimes functional to the negotiations. “The conflict in Ukraine is not inevitable”, the head of the Pentagon said a while ago Lloyd Austin, specifying that Vladimir Putin’s decision is not yet known but that the US has a “firm commitment” to our NATO allies. Russia, reports Reuters, would be sending medical material and blood supplies on the border with Ukraine. The movement of medical material, according to officials, is among the “indicators” being examined to see if Moscow is ready for the invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Russian president continues attempts to undermine the Western alliance testing what it believes to be the weakest links in the chain: Italy, Germany and France, three countries very reluctant to support the US-GB line of severe sanctions in case of invasion. According to what the Financial Times, the Kremlin said it was scheduled for today a meeting with the top management of about twenty large German companies on the model of what took place on Wednesday with the Italian managers, later defined as “inappropriate” by the EU. This time the organizer is the German Committee for Eastern European Economic Relations. A member of the organization confirmed that a meeting of this type is planned shortly but that a precise date has not yet been defined. Before the pandemic, such meetings took place periodically and the interchange between Moscow and Berlin is valid 45 billion euros a year.

The spokesman for the German foreign ministry said that Germany’s priority is to preserve peace in Europe rather than “improving economic relations with Russia”. When asked about the meeting between Putin and German entrepreneurs, he replied that: “The conditions for closer economic cooperation depend on how Russia behaves”. The minister Annalena Baerbock, warned that the pipeline Nord Stream 2 would be “frozen” in case of invasion.