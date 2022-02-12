Ukraine: Russia’s nine possible attack routes in Kiev

Russia’s military has nine different routes to attack Ukraine according to a series of US military and intelligence documents. And it can reach Kiev in 48 hours. Moscow has already deployed a large part of its army and more are on the way, while President Vladimir Putin has sent personnel and equipment from Russian special operations units called Spetsnazx. The Nbc network makes it known that the two most probable scenarios would involve a simultaneous attack from several sides, or a pincer maneuver. The Russian army would thus conquer most of the territory of Ukraine east of the Dnipro River, where 50% of the Ukrainian military forces are currently located.

Tanks could cross the border and move to the cities of Poltav and Kharkiv. Ground forces could advance along three lines from Donbass and travel to Crimea. Military helicopters could instead set off to attack from Crimea. And this option could include an amphibious assault to conquer the Black Sea coast, while air and ground units could move from Odessa to Moldova to create a land bridge. Russia has already placed submarines and ships with battalions off the coast. Others may be there in a few days.

Another option instead provides two attack routes from the north to surround Kiev and includes artillery and ground troops moving south from Belarus and east to Kiev. There is also a route that starts from the Chernobyl area: in that area with well-placed roads, tanks and military vehicles could be at the gates of Kiev in two days. The Russian military has also placed two advanced S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems in Belarus. The war would open with medium-range artillery and ballistic missile attacks as well as night bombers that would target ammunition depots, radar stations, aircraft, air defense systems and other Ukrainian military sites.

Russia will also conduct cyber attacks to disrupt communication lines and destroy bridges. Civilian casualties could reach 50,000, according to intelligence, while many could be taken as prisoners of war. The option of hitting Ukrainian airports in the first 20 to 30 minutes of the attack is on the table. Foreign Policy Institute expert and member Rob Lee said Russia’s decision to amass its military around such a large swathe of Ukraine would force the smaller nation to lengthen its defenses, making them more difficult. Otherwise Putin could choose a less aggressive option, trying to destabilize the central government for a friendlier leadership. Lee thinks the ultimate goal is not the occupation, but “to inflict punishment or pain on Ukraine to change Kiev’s cost-benefit analysis.” And get her to change alliances.

Cover image: Jiachuan Wu / NBC News

Read also: