Ukraine says it is resisting in Donbas

(CNN Spanish) — Russia continues to attack and has committed “all its available reserves” to Luhansk, in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, where heavy battles are taking place with Ukrainian forces, who are holding out and claiming to be inflicting “significant casualties”.

Meanwhile, civilians in eastern Ukraine are being urged to leave the Donbas region as fighting rages, and President Volodymyr Zelensky is calling on the West for air defenses.

Ukraine says it is holding out in Donbas and inflicting ‘significant casualties’ on Russia

Ukraine says its military is putting up fierce resistance to Russian forces trying to advance into the eastern Donbas region, inflicting heavy losses on Moscow’s armies.

“We contain the enemy on the border of the Luhansk region and the Donetsk region: the occupiers are suffering significant casualties, as they themselves admit,” said the head of the military administration of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Hayday. “Every day, the Russians receive the order to continue advancing, but they don’t always carry it out, because the personnel losses are very important.”

“During the assault on Lysychansk alone, the enemy lost thousands of fighters and there are wounded. Yes, they have more forces and means, but the Ukrainian army is better prepared and motivated.”

Russia’s Defense Ministry does not regularly report the number of dead and wounded among its forces, and CNN was unable to independently verify Hayday’s claims about Russian casualties. However, independent analysts and observers, including some pro-Russian bloggers, have criticized Moscow’s effort to capture the city of Lisichansk, saying it was too costly.

Ukraine needs arms support – Hayday called for more supplies of Western weapons to help balance the fighting.

“When there are more long-range weapons, it will even out the enemy’s advantage in personnel,” he said.

Russian forces now occupy most of the Luhansk region, barring pockets of resistance, and are pressing into the Donetsk cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

Resistance to Russian advance – Russian shelling targets Ukrainian military positions in Luhansk “near Lysychansk in the direction of Bakhmut”, according to Ukraine’s military General Staff. In the neighboring Donetsk region, “the entire territory of the region” was targeted, including Sloviansk, in which six civilians were killed and 21 wounded, the General Staff added.

Hayday said Russian attempts to push towards Donetsk and to cut off the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway that runs through Bilohorivka were repulsed by Ukrainian forces.

“The enemy was forced to retreat under pressure from our fighters,” Hayday said.

Zelensky calls for modern air defenses after Russian missile strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Western allies to provide his country with a modern and effective air defense system after Russia struck targets in the Khmelnytskyi region of western Ukraine on Tuesday night. sounding air raid sirens across the country.

“The Russian army does not take any breaks. It has only one task – to take people’s lives, to intimidate people, so that even a few days without air alarm already feel like part of the terror. And tonight, Kyiv and again almost all of Ukraine have heard the air alarm,” Zelensky said in his late-night speech on Tuesday.

“Some of the missiles were shot down by our air defense forces. And we have not reduced and will not reduce for a single day our diplomatic activity to obtain modern anti-missile systems for Ukraine in sufficient quantity,” he added.

“This is a maximum task for our state – to provide basic security to Ukrainians, basic protection against missile attacks already this year. But the fulfillment of this task depends not only on us, but also on understanding our needs. essential by our partners”.

missiles fired – The head of the military administration of the Khmelnytskyi region, Serhii Hamalii, said four missiles had been fired at the territory. One of the shells was intercepted by the Ukrainian air defenses, and the remains fell in the Shepetiv district. The remaining three fell on civilian infrastructure, Hamalii said.

“The target of the attacks was a water tower that supplies the community,” he said Tuesday night. “As a result of the explosions, one person was injured.”

According to Zelensky, on Tuesday there were also Russian attacks in Sumy, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk.

Donetsk residents asked to evacuate due to fighting in eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities have urged remaining residents of the Donetsk region to evacuate to safer areas, as Russian forces close in on eastern territories.

“Russia has turned the entire Donetsk region into a hot spot where it is dangerous for civilians to stay,” said the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, commenting on a missile attack in Toretsk on Wednesday.

“I ask everyone to evacuate. Evacuating saves lives,” he added.

Ukraine still controls 45% of Donetsk, but after taking Lysychansk in the neighboring Luhansk region, Russian forces are advancing towards Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. The new attacks have increased the pace of evacuations, but most people have already left the city, according to the head of the Sloviansk military-civilian administration, Vadym Liakh.

“Those who saw (what happened in Severodonetsk or Lysychansk) left a long time ago. Now there are about 23,000 Sloviansk residents (out of about 100,000) who remain in the city,” Liakh said. “The number of people willing to leave has increased. We are working on the evacuation in two directions: to Lviv, Dnipro or Rivne.”

Due to the increased flow of passengers leaving Donetsk, the Ukrainian Railways said they would add additional cars to facilitate the movement of people.

Although some are resisting calls by authorities to evacuate, most people have already left the Ukrainian-controlled Donetsk region. Only about 340,000 people remain — down from 1,670,000 before the war — according to Kyrylenko.

“It is difficult to persuade people to evacuate,” Kyrylenko said on Friday, “we are working on it all the time. People are starting to leave more actively, as the shelling of civilian infrastructure is chaotic.”

Russia could attack Sloviansk, according to a city official

Russia is likely to try to mount an offensive towards Sloviansk, said the head of the city’s military administration, Vadym Liakh, adding that Ukrainian forces are currently holding off Moscow’s armies at the Siverskyi Donets river.

“Probably they [atacarán Sloviansk]. That’s probably why the attacks have become more frequent,” Liakh said on Wednesday. “I think that as soon as the enemy can carry out assault operations, the destruction of the infrastructure and the city itself will start.”

Liakh offered an update, saying the front line is now along the Siverskyi Donets River, a “natural obstacle” that Russia has been unable to overcome. He added that many fortifications have been built near Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, which have allowed the Ukrainian troops to “hold the enemy for 4 months”.

So far, Russian forces have been stationed along the Siverskyi Donets River for a month, and he believes “it will continue to be so.” But unfortunately the civilian population will be bombed more and more often.”

Liakh also explained that the situation inside the city is “tense” given the intensification of shelling in recent weeks, with several dead and wounded.

“Critical infrastructure is working, but there has been no centralized water supply for more than a month,” he said. “There are also problems with electricity, about a third of the population is periodically without electricity. We restore it, but the enemy destroys it again.”

Ukraine expects to harvest 50 million tons of cereals, above expectations

Ukraine expects to harvest at least 50 million tons of grain in 2022, well below the 85 million tons it produced the previous year, but still above expectations, said Taras Vysotskyi, Ukraine’s First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food. .

“Taking into account all the circumstances and difficulties of the planting campaign and logistics during the wartime, we hope that the harvest will not be too bad, higher than the average of the last five years,” Vysotskyi said. “At least 50 million tons of cereals, maybe more. It depends on the corn harvest, the results of which we will see in October.”

Vysotskyi went on to say that Ukraine would have to export at least some of that grain.

“We have a domestic consumption of less than 20 million tons, which means that at least 30 million tons of the harvest will have to be exported,” he said.

Vysotskyi added that “in March 350,000 tons of agricultural products were exported, and in April 1,000,000 tons. Now, in June, it was 2,100,000 tons. This means that our alternative logistics routes, excluding the Black Sea ports, have increased”.

He also said the wheat harvest will be of food grade quality, meaning it can be used for making flour and bread, rather than for feeding livestock.

