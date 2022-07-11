Ukraine says it plans to regain lost territory

As the conflict in southern Ukraine gathers pace, Ukrainian officials say the humanitarian situation in the occupied areas is deteriorating and Russian “terror” against civilians is intensifying.

This Monday, Yurii Sobolevsky, first deputy head of the Kherson Regional Administration, declared that “teachers, doctors, public service workers, heads of residential communities” were in the crosshairs.

“Today it is very difficult to calculate the system of who are the first to be in danger, because the categories of detainees are constantly expanding. Cases of arrests of people due to a tip-off by collaborators are more and more frequent,” he said.

“The magnitude of the humanitarian catastrophe will only grow… In Kherson itself, the situation is much easier than in the small towns and cities, but in general, the living conditions are already unbearable.”

As the occupied areas are virtually cut off from the outside world, it is difficult to assess the demand as well as the ability of civilians to leave those areas.

Sobolevsky acknowledged the difficulty faced by residents of occupied areas under pressure to collaborate.

“The line between actions taken in conditions of dire need and cooperation with the enemy is quite blurred,” he said. “People honestly don’t want to cross it, but quite rightly many don’t understand exactly where it is.”

Sobolevsky told the inhabitants of Kherson that the “armed forces are close”.

The Ukrainian military has recently intensified attacks on Russian rear positions in Kherson and has made modest progress with an offensive from the north.

A senior Ukrainian official said on Monday that several high-ranking Russian officials had been killed in two heavy attacks in the Kherson region over the weekend.

“Although our guys will work with surgical precision, there is still a risk of collateral damage to civilian infrastructure and, above all, a risk to the life and health of civilians,” he said.

“Leaving or staying is the decision and responsibility of each person,” Sobolevsky warned.

“Some decide in principle to wait for the Armed Forces in their native walls, and this is also a form of protest and courage.”

Ivan Fedorov, mayor of Melitopol, which is also occupied, said that the situation in the city is getting more and more difficult.

“The occupants do not allow people to leave or enter the city,” he said.

Fedorov, who is no longer in Melitopol, said that after a relatively quiet period, Russian forces “are getting angry” and some are deserting.

“The collaborators have not left [en público] since the military base was destroyed,” he said. “The top collaborating officers have not shown themselves in public for a week.”

Fedorov said that organized evacuations are impossible as the Russians did not approve humanitarian convoys, but added that people using their own vehicles continue to arrive in Zaporizhia.

“As of today, between 150 and 200 people are evacuated from our temporarily occupied city every day.”