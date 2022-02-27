Ukraine says it regained control of Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, after attack by Russian troops

Drafting

image source, Telegram Caption, A still from a verified Telegram video showing Russian trucks entering Kharkiv on February 27, 2022.

Ukrainian authorities announced they have regained control of Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city, after Russian troops entered the territory on Sunday.

In a post on Telegram, regional governor Oleh Synyehubov said: “The control over Kharkiv is completely in our hands!”

“The armed forces, the police and the defense forces are working: the city is completely sweeping the enemy Russian, who is completely demoralized” added the mayor.

He also said that inside Kharkiv “a group of five to 10 people (from the Russian army) surrendered to the Ukrainian army.”

Russian troops had entered the city on Saturday night, during which there was heavy shelling.

Sinegubov reported that Russian light vehicles had entered the city, and urged his 1.4 million residents to stay in their homes.

The BBC verified a Telegram video (the image at the top of this article) showing several Russian military trucks entering Kharkiv. The woman filming it can be heard saying: “These are Russian troops, marked with the letter Z, advancing down Sapernaya Street. They have stopped between houses. My God!”

Kharkiv is very close to Russia, about 30 km from the border and 80 km from the Russian city of Belgorod.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Residential building damaged by recent shelling in Kharkiv on February 26.

A nine-storey residential tower was attacked, according to the emergency services.

The building was badly damaged and an elderly woman was killed, but rescuers said most of the residents – about 60 people – were not injured, because they took shelter in the basement.

Russian troops also blew up a nearby gas pipelineaccording to the state communications agency in Ukraine.

Images of clashes in the streets of Kharkiv between Ukrainian and Russian troops circulated on social networks.

Also in Kharkiv, an image taken from a video released by the Ukrainian military was circulated that appears to show a burning Russian armored vehicle.

image source, Ukrainian Armed Forces/Getty Caption, The Ukrainian army says it destroyed this Russian vehicle during the fighting in the city of Kharkiv.

The situation on the ground is fluid and difficult to verify, but civilians confirmed to the BBC that the fighting subsided in the late hours of Sunday morning.

Fall of Nova Kakhovka

The entry into Kharkiv came shortly after Ukrainian media reported that Nova Kakhovka, a town in southern Ukraine, had been seized by Russian troops in the early hours of Sunday.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Dozens of people seek refuge in the Kharkiv metro, Ukraine’s second largest city.

It is a small but strategically located city on the Dnieper River, which directly supplies the Crimean peninsula with water channels.

Its mayor, Volodymyr Kovalenko, reportedly said that Russian troops seized the city’s executive committee and removed all Ukrainian flags from buildings.

Analysts say Russia’s advance from the south has been one of the most successful yet, with Russian forces threatening Kherson, Mykolaiv and Melitopol.

Siege of Kyiv

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian capital Kiev is experiencing moments of high tension.

An oil terminal on its outskirts was hit by a missile on Saturday, prompting toxic air warnings.

The huge explosion in Vasylkiv30 km south of Kiev, caused flames to light up the night sky.

Those nearby were warned to close their windows, though many in Kiev are already taking shelter underground.

image source, EPA Caption, The mayor of Vasylkiv, near Kiev, said an oil depot was hit by Russian missiles.

A strict curfew in the capital it is in force until Monday, for the moment.

BBC correspondent Kathy Long said Sunday dawned cold and quiet in Kiev, with the police, army and armed volunteers the only people visible on the streets.

The blue and yellow national flag still flies from many of the buildings in the Ukrainian capital.

Thousands of residents take refuge in underground car parks, subway stations and basements.

It is estimated that at least 200,000 people they have fled Ukraine to three neighboring countries: Slovakia, Romania and Poland.

Ukraine borders four other countries: Hungary and Moldova, where thousands of people have also crossed, and Belarus and Russia.