Ukraine says temporary ceasefire agreed

Representatives of the Russian and Ukrainian negotiating groups stated that a temporary ceasefire was agreed at today’s meeting in places where humanitarian corridors are established for the evacuation of civilians in Ukraine.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak reported that an agreement has been reached for a temporary ceasefire on humanitarian grounds in Thursday’s negotiations with Russia.

“The parties have reached an understanding on the joint creation of humanitarian corridors with a temporary ceasefire”he noted on his Telegram channel.

“That is, not everywhere, but only in those places where the humanitarian corridors themselves will be located, a ceasefire will be possible during the operation,” he said.

Podoliak added, however, that the Ukrainian negotiating delegation “did not obtain the results it expected and will continue the dialogue in a third round of talks.”

For his part, the Russian chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, He noted that the delegations reached a mutual understanding on some issues.

“The positions are absolutely clear. They are broken down by points. In part of them we achieved a mutual understanding,” he said.

The second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on the Russian invasion took place in Belovezhskaya Pushcha, in the Belarusian region of Brest, near the Polish border.