Ukraine, Scholz sees Zelensky: “Heavy consequences for Moscow if they invade”. Tomorrow he goes to Putin. Di Maio prepares the trip to Kiev

After weeks of failed bilateral, exchanges of accusations And threats and no progress on the diplomatic front, today it’s the German Chancellor’s turn, Olaf Scholztry to unlock the tangled Ukrainian crisis to try to avoid a military escalation that would have severe repercussions on all parties involved. Today he meets the president in Kiev Volodymyr Zelenskywhile tomorrow the most awaited meeting will be held, that a fly with the president Vladimir Putin: a bilateral of extreme importance given that these are two countries lined up on opposite fronts but which maintain close commercial and economic relationships and who share the pipeline project Nord Stream 2, the stop of which was used by the Atlanticist bloc as a possible retaliation in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Scholz said that any attack by Russia would lead to “severe sanctions that we have carefully prepared and that we can put in place at any time” and that his trip to Kiev represents “an attempt to guarantee peace for Europe”. The leader Spd he asked Russia “Immediate signs of de-escalation”: “We expect immediate signs of de-escalation from Moscow – he wrote in a tweet – A new military aggression will have serious consequences for Russia”.

Even the Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio, is preparing a trip to Kiev to try to bring Italy’s contribution to de-escalation. Despite warnings of a possible imminent attack, the Farnesina let us know that “we cannot give up on an extreme attempt to understand if a political and diplomatic negotiation can still avoid a massive use of arms ”, according to reports Republic. The Foreign Minister has been following the evolution of the crisis for days with his main collaborators. The secretary general of the ministry, the head of the cabinet, the directors of political affairs are in constant contact with their American and European colleagues to update their assessments.

Even the finance ministers of the G7 promise severe repercussions on Moscow in the event of an invasion: “Our immediate priority is to support efforts to reduce the escalation of the situation” around Ukraine, “however we reiterate that, in particular, any further military aggression by Russia against the ‘Ukraine will be greeted with a rapid, coordinated and decisive response. We are ready to collectively impose economic and financial sanctions which will have massive and immediate consequences on the Russian economy ”, reads a note released by the British government. “The continuous Russian military expansion on the borders of Ukraine – continues the text – is a cause for grave concern”.

This morning it seemed that theUkraine had decided to take the first concrete step for avoid a military escalation at its borders. The Ambassador of Kiev to Great Britain, Vadym Prystaikointerviewed by Bbc he stated that the government of the Eastern European country is considering whether give up on pursuing plans for NATO membership to avoid conflict. Fears of new clashes (and new deaths) near the disputed areas or, even, of unrest that could lead to overthrow of the executive they could then bring the president’s country Volodymyr Zelensky to give up their Atlanticist aspirations, in what would be a huge concession to Russia from Vladimir Putinworried, as they have repeatedly repeated since Kremlinfrom the advance towards the east of the troops and the influence of the Atlantic Pact. But to cool the enthusiasm comes a declaration from the government of Kiev, according to which the words of the Ukrainian ambassador in London were “Taken out of context”. It is “crucial” for Ukraine to have one “Security guarantee” and “the best guarantee would be immediate NATO membership,” the ministry said.

For his part, the spokesman for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskovsaid relations between Moscow and Washington are at one “Very low level”. There are some channels of dialogue, he said in statements to the Russian media reported by the Bbc, but when it comes to “bilateral relations, we can only speak in the negative. We are at a very, very low point ”. The presidents of the two countries “are talking, there is dialogue on other fronts”, Peskov said, stating that this is a positive aspect “because only a couple of years ago there was no dialogue, there were no contacts from the gender”.

Meanwhile, US intelligence has revised upwards the presence of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine: they are 130 thousandand no longer 100 thousand, the military who Washington estimates that they were sent by the Kremlin to the gates of the country and ready to take action in the event of a military escalation. Even if yesterday, as for all the past weeks, Maria Zakharovaspokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, reiterated that Russia has no intention of invading Ukraine.