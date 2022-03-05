Ukraine: Sean Penn, a Hollywood star in the emergency | People

At the beginning of last week, actor Sean Penn moved to Kiev with the intention of shooting a documentary about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, his production company Vice Studio confirmed. “Ukraine is the spearhead for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow them to fight alone, the soul of America will be lost,” said the 61-year-old actor. Penn has been seen at different press conferences offered by members of the Ukrainian government and has met with President Volodímir Zelenski during the most critical hours of the conflict.

On the Facebook page of the president’s office, they thank the American for the “courage and honesty” shown in order to “tell the world the truth” about the invasion. “He has shown courage that many others, including Western politicians, lack,” the statement said. His visits to the country began last November, meeting with journalists and military personnel in the eastern region of Donbas, controlled by pro-Russian separatists. But this is not the first time that the also director and writer shows off his political activism.

For more than a decade, Sean Penn has decided to put in the background the glamor of a film career that has earned him two Oscars as an actor, the first in 2004 for his work in Mystic River and the second, five years later, by I am Harvey Milk. He takes advantage of his status as an international star to give voice to humanitarian causes of different kinds through his charitable organization CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort). The latest, due to the health crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic, has led to screening tests and vaccines being administered in vulnerable neighborhoods in the United States. In 2019, he collaborated in the rescue and reconstruction tasks in the Bahamas after the scourge of Hurricane Dorian at the same time that he traveled to Turkey to shoot a documentary about the dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, assassinated in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October of the previous year.

The one who was the quintessential bad boy of eighties Hollywood – the same one who did not hesitate to shoot the photographers who tried to capture an image of his relationship with Madonna and who made his bad character a hallmark – seems determined to atone for his sins by way of compromise. This was demonstrated in the face of natural catastrophes such as Hurricane Katrina, touring the flooded streets of New Orleans in an improvised boat with which he tried to rescue the victims. Or in Haiti, where he was named the country’s roving ambassador for his relentless relief work following the earthquake that devastated much of Port-au-Prince early last decade. His occupation in this field was the subject of a documentary released in 2020, Citizen Penn. “The emergency is my happy place,” she once confessed to Julia Roberts.

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez receives actor Sean Penn in Cumana, Venezuela, in October 2008 REUTERS

His frequent interference in politics and geopolitical conflicts arouse conflicting opinions and often provoke criticism and controversy. Especially, in the case of the controversial interview he had with the escaped narco El Chapo Guzmán and in his multiple meetings with Hugo Chávez, with whom he forged a friendship and whom he described as “one of the most important forces we have had in planet” after his death in 2013.

According to the also interpreter Robin Wright confessed (House of Cards), to whom he was married between 1996 and 2010 and mother of his two children, Penn does not think twice before stepping into a media puddle, as when he stood in Baghdad in the weeks before the start of the Iraq war to criticize the policy of former President Bush. “The idea came to him out of nowhere. I’ve gotten used to that with Sean… He’s not one to sit back and let things happen,” he recounted in a biography of the actor. Impulsivity also seems to direct his love story, starring in recent years for brief romances with stars like Scarlett Johansson or Charlize Theron. Despite the fact that in July 2020 he married his girlfriend of recent years, also actress Leila George, in a ceremony officiated by Zoom, last October the couple publicly announced their separation.