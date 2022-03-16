Ukraine sees room to reach agreements with Russia to put a stop to the invasion

Kyiv, Ukraine — Ukraine said on Tuesday that he saw the possibility of reaching agreements in the negotiations with Russiaas Moscow forces intensified their attacks on kyiv and some 20,000 civilians were desperately fleeing the nearby city of Mariupol through a humanitarian corridor.

Developments on the diplomatic front and on the ground occurred on the 20th day of the Russian invasion, while the number of Ukrainians who have fled the country amid Europe’s strongest conflict since the WWII exceeded 3 million.

One of Ukraine’s main negotiators, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyaknoted that the last round of negotiations with the Russians, which was held by video, was “very difficult and dense”, and he said there were “significant contradictions” between both sides, but added that “there is certainly room for compromise.” He added that the talks will continue on Wednesday.

Previously, Ihor Zhovkvaanother adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, sounded more optimistic, saying the negotiations had become “more constructive” and that Russia had softened its stance and was no longer demanding that Ukraine surrender.

In other events, the leaders of three member countries of the European Union — Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia — visited the beleaguered Ukrainian capital, arriving by train in a bold show of support amid danger in the region.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian authorities reported that the Russian cannonades over the capital seemed to be more systematic and were approaching the city center.destroying apartments, a subway station and other civilian places.

Zelensky said the shelling destroyed four multi-story buildings in the city and killed dozens of people. The attacks disturbed the relative calm that returned after an initial advance by Moscow’s forces was halted in the first days of the war.

A senior US defense official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the assessment of the Pentagonsaid the Russians were using long-range strikes to hit civilian targets inside kyiv with increasing frequency, but that his ground forces were making little or no progress across the country. The official said Russian troops were still about nine miles from the center of the capital.

He added that the United States has seen signs that Russia believes it will need more troops or supplies than it has in Ukraine., and that he was considering options for bringing more resources into the country. The official did not provide further details.

Ahead of Tuesday’s negotiations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow would reiterate its demands that Ukraine drop its intention to join NATO, adopt a neutral status and “demilitarize”..

In a statement that seemed to point to possible ground for a deal with Moscow, Zelensky told the European leaders gathered in London that he realizes that NATO has no intention of accepting Ukraine as a member..

“We have heard for many years about open doors, but we have also heard that we cannot go through those doors,” he said. “This is the truth, we just have to accept it for what it is.”

NATO does not accept nations with unresolved territorial conflicts. Zelensky has said on several occasions in recent weeks that he realizes that NATO is not going to offer Ukraine membership in the alliance and that he would consider a neutral status for his country, but that he needs strong guarantees on security by Western countries and Russia.

For its part, the United Nations (UN) said nearly 700 Ukrainian civilians have been confirmed deadalthough the true figure is believed to be probably much higher.

Two journalists working for Fox News were killed when the vehicle they were in was attacked outside kyiv on Monday, the network reported. Fox identified them as video journalist Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova, who was helping Fox’s team tour the area. Another journalist died on Sunday in Ukraine.

New relief and evacuation efforts were taking place across the country on Tuesday. Previous attempts failed due to incessant fighting. The Red Cross reported that it was working to evacuate people in about 70 buses from the town of Sumy, in the northeast of the country and close to the border with Russia.

The exodus from Mariupol represented the largest evacuation yet from the southern city of 430,000 people, where authorities said a week-long siege has killed more than 2,300 people and left residents scrambling for food, water, heating. and medications. The bodies have been buried in mass graves.

Fighting has intensified on the outskirts of kyiv in recent days, and air raid sirens sounded inside the capital. The mayor imposed a curfew that runs through Thursday morning.

Tuesday’s artillery strikes hit the Svyatoshynskyi district in western kyiv and adjacent to the Irpin suburb, which has seen some of the worst fighting of the war.

Flames were shooting out of a 15-story building as firefighters climbed ladders to rescue people amid smoke. Several floors of the block were stained black, an impact left a hole in the ground in front of the building and the windows of nearby apartments were shattered. Rescuers said at least one person had died.

“Yesterday we extinguished a fire, today another, it’s very difficult,” said a young firefighter who gave only his name, Andriy, through tears as he took a short break in front of the building. “People die, and the worst thing is that children die. They have not lived their lives and they have already seen this, this is the worst, ”he stated.

City officials tweeted an image of the destroyed facade of a subway station that had been used as a bomb shelter and noted that trains would no longer stop at the station.

In kyiv’s Podilsky district, north of a neighborhood with government buildings, a 10-storey apartment building was also damaged.

Russian forces have also intensified nightly attacks on the western suburbs of Irpin, Hostomel and Bucha, the top official for the kyiv region said. Oleksiy Kuleba.

“Many streets have become a mass of steel and concrete. People have been hiding in basements for weeks, and they are afraid to come out even for evacuations,” Kuleba said on Ukrainian television on Tuesday.

Russian forces also stepped up their offensive on the country’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, in the east, with more than 60 attacks overnight, according to regional government chief Oleh Sinehubov.

The attacks hit the historic center of the city, including the main market.

Sinehubov said the bodies of dozens of civilians were removed from a vandalized apartment building.

On Tuesday night, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian troops attempting to storm Kharkiv from their positions in Pyatykhatky, a suburb 15 kilometers (9 miles) to the north, and were able to “push back the enemy beyond their position.” above,” Sinehubov said on Telegram.

In Mykolaiv, a strategic southern city near the Black Sea where airstrikes killed nine people on Sunday, residents braced for more cannon fire. Volunteers prepared food and sorted donated clothing. Molotov cocktails were stored to be used against the invaders.

“We are attacked during the day and at night,” said Svetlana Gryshchenko, whose son was a soldier and was killed in the fighting. “It is a nightmare what Russia is doing to the territory of Ukraine.”