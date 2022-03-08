Ukraine, senior Russian commander killed in Kharkiv – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 08 – Ukrainian intelligence services claim to have killed Russian general Vitaly Gerasimov, deputy commander of the 41 / m Russian Joint Army, in Kharkiv, during a fight in Kharkiv.



The news, whose veracity cannot be independently verified, is relaunched by various Ukrainian social media including the Kyiv Independent, which on Twitter explains how Gerasimov was decorated “for having conquered Crimea”.



If the news is confirmed, it will be the second Russian general killed by the Ukrainians in a week. A few days ago, in fact, the same Russian media confirmed the killing of the deputy commander of operations, General Andrei Sukhovetsky.



Gerasimov, 45, who was chief of staff of the 41st Army, participated in the second war in Chechnya and in Russian military operations in Syria, as well as in the annexation of Crimea in 2014.



The Kiev Ministry of Defense claimed to have intercepted clips of conversation in which the death of Gerasimov was confirmed by an officer of the FSB, the Russian security service, and in which the two interlocutors complained that the conversations were encrypted with the system ‘ It was’ do not work in Ukrainian territory. (HANDLE).

