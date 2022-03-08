Ukraine, shock at Patriarch Kirill’s words about gays: the gap with Francis is now total

They had to meet at the earliest possible opportunity. FrancisRoman pontiff, e Kirill patriarch of all the Russias. Vatican diplomacy was working hard to bring about a new face-to-face after the historic meeting in Havana in 2016.

Then the geopolitical situation imploded. Putin invaded Ukraine and fly it found itself in frontal confrontation with Washington, the European Union and NATO. Now everything seems suspended. There was much anticipation on Sunday for the homily that the patriarch was to give for the “feast of forgiveness”, on March 6, an important celebration for the Russian Orthodox tradition. Many wondered, in Russia but also at the international level and in the Vatican, as the patriarch would have addressed the issue of war and any prospects for peace. It is known – and it is a fact – that the patriarchate of Moscow he has always been on the side of state power. However, the ecclesiastical language has also been rich in nuances for centuries… Therefore an atmosphere of suspense accompanied Kirill’s speech.

The homily was disastrous. Not a word about the entry of Russian troops into Ukraine and the ongoing conflict around its main cities. The patriarch only spoke of the Donbass. “For eight years there have been attempts to destroy what exists in the Donbass,” she exclaimed. “Who attacks Ukraine today, where [si verificano] eight years of killing and extermination of people in the Donbass, eight years of suffering, and the whole world is silent – what does that mean? “, he continued in total alignment to Putin’s policy (which in turn labeled the invasion as a “special military operation” from the start).

In a surreal crescendo, the patriarch nevertheless mentioned the word “war”. Yes, there is a war, he declared himself, and it is the war launched by powerful world forces against Orthodox believers to impose the creed homosexual, to enforce gay pride. Proof of fidelity is required to a complex of overbearing forces that advocate excessive consumption and apparent happiness and cloak themselves in words such as “freedom”.

“Those who claim world power,” Kirill emphasized, demand proof of submission, a “very simple and at the same time terrifying test: it is a parade of gay pride”. And whoever does not submit is marginalized by the international “club”.

Here is the point – it seems to understand – on which the whole planet is holding its breath in these hours. From Washington to Beijing, from Brussels to Brasilia, to Tokyo. There is a sin fueled by gay marchesa sin “condemned by the Word of God”, which God, while forgiving the sinner as an individual, absolutely cannot accept and which true believers will never be able to tolerate as a standard of living.

Kirill was succinct: “If humanity accepts that sin is not a violation of God’s law … then human civilization will end there.” The mortal fault of gay pride parades is to prove that there is only one sin variant of human behavior. On this, in the year of grace 2022, with the specter of nuclear conflict looming over the peoples, one cannot obviously compromise!

Yet very different ferments are also manifested in the Russian Orthodox Church: 236 Russian priests and deacons recently wrote a letter to Patriarch Kirill, denouncing the “fratricidal” war in progress. Ukraine and calling for a commitment to reconciliation and a ceasefire. For ecumenical relations and the process of rapprochement between the Church of Rome and the Church of Moscow, the text and tone of the patriarchal homily represent one shock.

On Sunday, Pope Francis said more. “In Ukraine – he recalled – rivers of blood and tears flow. It is not just a military operation, but of war, which sows death, destruction and misery. The victims are more and more numerous, as are the people on the run… In that tormented country the need for humanitarian assistance is growing dramatically by the hour “. They serve authentic humanitarian corridors to offer salvation to “our brothers and sisters oppressed by bombs and fear”.

Two cardinals, Konrad Krajewski and Michael Czerny, were sent by the pope to Poland and Hungary with the mission of entering Ukrainian territory and realizing the situation directly, also in view of an increase in humanitarian aid. Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin reiterated the Holy See’s readiness to support new ones initiatives diplomatic. It is urgent, the cardinal underlined, “to stop the weapons, stop the fighting, but above all to avoid an escalation”. And the trend towards a “verbal escalation” which risks leading to extremely risky military effects must also be blocked in every direction. Thus Parolin on the television of the bishops TV2000.

The Osservatore Romano he puts on the front page the eloquent photograph of a blanket stretched out on the ground from which the arm of a killed man protrudes, with a shrunken hand stained with angue. The title is dry. “Rivers of blood and tears. STOP! “. Next to the image is the editorial titled “Calling things by their name”. The one in Ukraine – it is written – it is not a military operation but a war. There can be no verbal subterfuge to mask the cruel reality of the facts.

On Sunday, Patriarch Kirill evoked a “metaphysical” struggle between those who want to impose the normality of homosexual sin and those who resist. We must pray, he continued, so that the Orthodox people of Donbass preserve their faith and do not succumb to temptation. “We must pray for peace to come as soon as possible, for the blood of our brothers and sisters to stop being shed, and for the Lord to have mercy on the land of Donbass…”. On Sunday Francis said: “I implore that the armed attacks cease and that the negotiated – and common sense prevails. And let us respect international law again! ”. In this scenario, the gap appears today total.