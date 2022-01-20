Ukraine “shocked” by Biden’s words

Listen to the audio version of the article

Ukraine is “shocked” by Joe Biden’s words. CNN reports, citing Kiev officials who read in the statements of the American president a green light for Vladimir Putin to invade the country. During the two-hour marathon press conference, Biden said he expected Putin to take some action and invade Ukraine and that the American response “will depend on what Russia does”.

Communication uncertainty

Specifically, on the Ukrainian side, there is astonishment that the US president made a distinction “between raid and invasion” of the country by Moscow, suggesting that a minor raid would not trigger sanctions. “This gives Putin the green light to enter Ukraine at his leisure,” the official added, arguing that he has never heard any such nuance from the US administration before. “Kiev is flabbergasted,” he added, referring to the Ukrainian government.

The White House was quick to clarify the words of the US president by explaining that any crossing of the border there will be a “hard and united response from the United States and its allies”.

“President Biden was clear with the Russian president: if any Russian military force moves across the border of Ukraine” it will be an invasion to which “there will be a harsh and united response from the United States and its allies”. This was stated by the White House, specifying the words spoken by Joe Biden during the press conference. “Biden also knows that the Russians have a broad script of aggression, including cyberattacks and paramilitary tactics, and he has said that these Russian actions will have a decisive response,” adds the White House. A new summit with Putin is “a possibility”, however Biden says.

Russia: Biden helps destabilization

Meanwhile, the US-GB-France-Germany talks on the Ukrainian crisis will take place in Berlin today. Here is a news reported by an official of the State Department in Berlin, where the American Secretary of State Antony Blinken is present for the talks: the United States has approved the request of the Baltic countries to send American weapons to Ukraine, in the scope of the threat of a Russian military offensive.