Ukraine “shocked” by Biden’s words

Ukraine is “shocked” by Joe Biden’s words. CNN reports, citing Kiev officials who read in the statements of the American president a green light for Vladimir Putin to invade the country. During the two-hour marathon press conference, Biden said he expected Putin to take some action and invade Ukraine and that the American response “will depend on what Russia does”.

Specifically, on the Ukrainian side, there is astonishment that the US president made a distinction “between raid and invasion” of the country by Moscow, suggesting that a minor raid would not trigger sanctions. “This gives Putin the green light to enter Ukraine at his leisure,” he added, arguing that he has never heard any such nuance from the US administration before. “Kiev is flabbergasted,” he added, referring to the Ukrainian government

The White House was quick to clarify the words of the US president by explaining that any crossing of the border there will be a “hard and united response from the United States and its allies”.

“President Biden was clear with the Russian president: if any Russian military force moves across the border of Ukraine” it will be an invasion to which “there will be a harsh and united response from the United States and its allies”. This was stated by the White House, specifying the words spoken by Joe Biden during the press conference. “Biden also knows that the Russians have a broad script of aggression, including cyberattacks and paramilitary tactics, and he has said that these Russian actions will have a decisive response,” adds the White House. A new summit with Putin is “a possibility”, however Biden says.

Meanwhile, the US-GB-France-Germany talks on the Ukrainian crisis will take place in Berlin today.