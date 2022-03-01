Ukraine signs application to join the European Union

the president of UkraineVolodymyr Zelensky, put his signature on Monday on the application for the country’s entry into the European Union.

“It is a historic moment,” says a message from the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) on Telegram, where the Ukrainian president can also be seen at the time of signing the document.

The President of the Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, and the Ukrainian Prime Minister, Denys Shmyhal, were also present at the signing of the document.

“Ukrainians have long shown that we are an inalienable part of the European community. The time has come to stamp it on paper,” Shmyhal said.

The head of the Ukrainian government added that Kiev will be grateful to its partners for “the support and quick decisions” in the framework of the offensive launched by Russia against Ukraine.

“We call on the European Union for immediate accession Ukraine under a new special procedure,” Zelensky said in a video message to the population.

On this point, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, affirmed this Sunday that Ukraine is “one of us and we want him with us” in the European Unionbut did not set a specific horizon.

“Ukraine clearly has a European perspective, but now we have to fight against Russian aggression”, said today, for his part, the high representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, before participating in a virtual meeting of the Community Ministers of Defense to coordinate military aid to Ukraine from the EU.

The Commission takes “between 15 and 18 months” to issue an opinion to grant the status of candidate, but “this period may be longer or shorter, depending on political considerations,” community sources said today, and emphasized that the “indignation” of the Member States at the Russian aggression against Ukraine “unprecedented” and the mobilization of public opinion will also be “a factor that will determine the response” of the EU