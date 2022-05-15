Ukraine sings victory at Eurovision 2022

It is not the victory that Ukraine most wants to sing, but the triumph of the Kalush Orchestra band with its song “Stefania” tonight at Eurovision 2022 has been important not only musically, but also morally and in the media, a clear slap from the European people to Vladimir Putin and his foreign policy.

The result, which represents the third victory for this country, has also been a necessary injection of ego for Spain, whose candidacy with Chanel and the song “SloMo” has achieved third place, only 6 points behind the United Kingdom, thus reaping its best position since Anabel Conde finished second in 1995 with “Vuelve conmigo”.

“Help Ukraine!”, the Ukrainian sextet claimed after their performance and before picking up the coveted glass microphone at the Olympic Palace in Turin (Italy), in an edition that already made history by expelling Russia from the contest months ago for the beginning of the invasion of its territory.

Given the circumstances, it was a feat that they met the deadlines of a candidacy received unexpectedly and that they had to prepare remotely, refugees in different areas, in addition to needing special permission to leave their country, permission that one of the members did not get, so it had to be replaced.

In all of this, the timing of the song “Stefania” played a prominent role, conceived as a simple tribute to the mother of the leader of the Kalush Orchestra but which, after the start of the conflict and due to those particular touches of folk mixed with hip hop and electronically, it acquired the nature of singing to the absent parents and, by extension, to the mother country.

A GALA MARKED BY WAR

The call for peace has been present in the 2022 Eurovision final since its start at 9:00 p.m. in Turin’s iconic Piazza San Carlo with a reinterpretation of “Give Peace A Chance” that John Lennon composed half a century ago against another war, Vietnam.

From the Olympic Pala, the acclaimed singer Laura Pausini has taken up the microphone to interpret a selection of her hits, who has also acted as sparkling co-host of the show together with the musician Mika and the “showman” Alessandro Cattalan.

With the contagious EDM “Lights off” by the Czechs We Are Domi, the contest has started, with a much more dynamic first half and some of the main contenders for victory, such as the Italian Mahmood, who after his second place in 2019 returned from the hand of the emotional “Brividi” and her colleague Blanco to stage a necessary sentimental you-to-you between two men.

Right behind came Hurricane Chanel with a fan, a trumpet fanfare and a bullfighter jacket designed by Palomo Spain to stretch the Spanish cliché, but in an explosive performance, with a contemporary Latin sound and designed by Kyle Hanagami, a collaborator with figures such as Jennifer Lopez. . And so, with her “SloMo”, her smile and her impossible twists, the artist of Cuban origin has broken “hips and hearts” in a venue that has vibrated with her performance.

It has hardly been necessary to wait for Ukraine, favorite from the beginning in the bets for the wave of European solidarity after the Russian invasion.

“Please, help Ukraine, Mariúpol and Azovstal”, the leader of this sextet claimed at the end of it, a message to help the group of soldiers entrenched in that steel mill and that, due to its political nature, in principle is prohibited by the festival rules.

UNITED KINGDOM STANDS OUT AMONG BALLADS

The second part of the competition, more dense, has been monopolized by ballads, the predominant trend of this Italian edition of the festival that has also been characterized by its chaotic organization (as evidenced by the gigantic “kinetic sun” on the stage that never worked as it should).

In this fertile ground for apathy, a few countries have stood out, among them the Greek Amanda Tenfjord with “Die Together” and the Swedish Cornelia Jakobs with “Hold Me Closer”, another of the great candidates for the starting triumph with a starting theme intimate and ascending progression that has captured many followers.

Although if there has been a beneficiary due to the absence of agile themes and due to its position shortly before the voting, it has been “Space man” by the British Sam Ryder. His high notes, his long blonde hair and blue eyes, the charismatic presence of this already famous “tiktoker”, as well as a melody and a guitar riff that intends to pay tribute to Queen and Elton John have done the rest for the takeoff.

In the midst of the race for victory, the beloved Eurovision of extravagant proposals has provided some new characters for the story, such as the Romanian WRS and its refrain in Spanish “Hello, my baby / Call me, call me”) and, above all, Serbian Marina Abramovich, Konstrakta, who has literally washed her hands of mental health in front of an entourage of priests.

SPAIN, SIX POINTS FROM SECOND PLACE

While the televoting has begun to work its magic, it has been possible to enjoy a colorful potpourri by Mika and two former Italian champions of the festival: the emblematic Gigliola Cinquetti, who at 74 has performed “Non Ho L’Età” as in 1974, and Maneskin, winners of 2021, who have presented “Supermodel” with Damiano David hobbling due to an ankle injury.

The votes have not disappointed, once again. It soon became clear that Spain and the United Kingdom would be in the fight for the title. In fact, the jury scores have left Ryder at the top with 283 points, followed by Sweden (258), Spain (231) and Ukraine (192), quite far from the top.

The public, however, has fulfilled what was expected and has turned to the situation in this country, giving it the highest score in televoting, 439. Already in the lead with 631 in total, no one has been able to unseat it, prevailing in a “ top 10″ completed by UK (466), Spain (459), Sweden (438), Serbia (312), Italy (268), Moldova (253), Greece (215), Portugal (207) and Norway (182) .

Spain, which has thus broken its bad streak in Eurovision with a fondness for the worst positions, has obtained 228 points from the televote this time. In addition, it has received votes from 34 of 40 national juries, the maximum possible from Portugal, Sweden, San Marino, Australia, Malta, Macedonia, Ireland and Armenia.

They have also been generous with this country: United Kingdom (10), Belgium (10), Germany (8), Montenegro (8), Bulgaria (8), Switzerland (8), Czech Republic (7), Norway (7), Cyprus (6), Croatia (6), Lithuania (5), Greece (5), France (5), Netherlands (5), Albania (5), Azerbaijan (5), Georgia (5), Serbia (4) , Denmark (4), Israel (3), Iceland (3), Moldova (3), Austria (2), Romania (1), Slovenia (1), Poland (1).

In turn, the Spanish jury has determined to reward Azerbaijan (12), Italy (10), Australia (8), Sweden (7), Serbia (6), Belgium (5), Romania (4), United Kingdom (3 ), Greece (2) and Switzerland (1).