Ukraine, so schools welcome children fleeing the war. The teacher: “Accepting the challenge of reviewing one’s way of teaching”

“If two children come escaped from the bombs in Ukraine, you can’t go on to explain verbsbut you must review your way of teaching“. Elisa Raoprimary school teacher of Montecrestese – 1,200 souls in the province of Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, in Piedmont – for about twenty days it has once again changed its way of teaching. They do the “lesson” Karina And Vitalikfled from a village about a hundred kilometers from Kiev, when the Russians had not yet invaded the country but there was already an air of war. She is six years old, nine him, arrived in this mountain village thanks to the grandmother who lives there, married to an Italian. To enter the school they had the help of a Ukrainian girl, hired as linguistic mediator: the teacher Elisa Rao, however, also worked a lot with the class, giving dignity to listening of the questions of Italian children and their fears in the face of a war that they now touch with their hands looking at the bewildered eyes of their companions. A virtuous example, like that of Lozzo Atestino (Padua), where the manager Alfonso D’Ambrosio opened the doors to Tymur And Arturor that of the primary “Mascagni”In Prato, where Diana Lenzi and her colleagues embraced Dymtroorganizing a welcome that involved the whole school.

Read Also From Padua to Florence, schools welcome Ukrainian children fleeing the war. The Regions organize themselves, some headmasters do it by themselves

The ministerial funds – After theCovid emergencythe world of education is facing a new challenge. Some schools already have a tested reception model, but an urgency remains to be resolved: i linguistic mediators. The Minister of Education Patrizio Bianchi has put on the table an initial allocation of one million euros to be divided according to the needs of the regional school offices, in agreement with the competent prefectures. But the funds they won’t come right away: in the meantime, schools have to look for people who know the Ukrainian language, who are not always easy to find. The problem is not only to ensure that newcomers have the sacrosanct right to learn (like other pupils) but also to face this situation with the necessary pedagogical tools to talk to boys about war.

The experiences – In recent days, Elisa Rao took her third to a demonstration for peace in Domodossola, promoted by high schools: “Too bad we were the only ones in primary school. I know of schools where children do the “small group of the war”To talk about what is happening in Ukraine because the teachers do not address this topic in the classroom. My pupils, on the other hand, had the opportunity to hear from each other in preparing for the arrival of their Ukrainian comrades even more group“. In Montecrestese, however, the thirty hours of linguistic mediation made available by the Ukrainian citizen for the reception phase they are already finished. “They would need more, perhaps with a person as prepared as the one we have had up to now”, says the teacher. A necessity also for the principal Alfonso D’Ambrosio: “We do not need guidelines, but of immediate funds that allow us to pay the linguistic mediators for the work done. The funds must not be given to schools but to associations, to the realities that make these human resources available. And then we have to extend the contract to the Covid staff, which expires on March 31, and convert it into an organic Ukraine emergency “.

Read Also Nurseries and infant schools, the Pnrr call for the construction of new structures is a flop: ministry forced to extend deadline

The numbers – The elephantine ministerial machine is at work, but the situation is not easy. Today we talk about seven thousand minors already on the Italian territory: an estimate probably to the downside, because many arrive without going through any checks. In viale Trastevere they will soon have to deal with the children and young people who will still arrive in the coming weeks and allocate the funds in a rational way, based on the monitoring to detect presences in the area. What is certain is that linguistic mediators I’m not enough for everyone: it will be necessary to involve university students and families who already live in Italy. The Ukrainians, or rather the Ukrainians – since 80% are women – are in our country 248 thousand, according to government data. The minister and his department head Stefano Versari – who in recent days gave the go-ahead to the principals to welcome the new students – now they are thinking about the welcome phase. Then they will deal with that of inclusion.

A model in Prato … – Meanwhile, there are those who, having already experience, have put in place a proven protocol time ago. The children of the “Mascagni” in Prato have been welcoming for years Chinese community who works in those areas. Ten-year-old Dymitro arrived in Italy with his father when he could still take a flight to escape and found an entire school ready to make him feel at home: “The grandmother who was already in Italy signed up for time of his arrival ”, explains teacher Diana. “So we worked with all the classes, there was a big demonstration for the newcomer but also in solidarity with Ukraine. In the beginning Dmytro he was disoriented, as is normal. We did an art activity by drawing a hand that stopped tanks, and he colored those fingers with i blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag. We will gradually insert it into a specific route to learn the language as we do with oriental students “.

Read Also Paolo Nori, after the controversy Bicocca reverses: “The course on Dostoevsky will be held”. But the writer is not there: “I’ll keep it elsewhere”

… And one in Varese – The reference model, however, comes from Varese. To tell us it is Luisa Oprandithe principal of the Comprehensive Institute 1, who opened up the classes to two nine-year-old twin brothers, Maiia And Martin: “In our reality, thanks to the synergy between school, former Superintendent and Municipality we have a first literacy center where primary school pupils with non-Italian citizenship are initially welcomed to learn the Italian language on the basis of their skills already acquired or not “. For those of the “middle” four days are dedicated to literacy, while on Wednesdays the boys stay with their classmates. In Varese, the welcome is social and cultural and is made possible thanks to everyone’s commitment: “You know, Minister Bianchi called me to thank me and I told him that thanks go to all the teachers and pupils who have given the welcome to Maiia and Martin ”, says Luisa.