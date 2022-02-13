Ukraine, so the Beijing 2022 Olympics return to being the stage of the never-ending challenge between the United States and Russia

We are in 2022 yet it seems to be in the 60s and 70s, when the Cold War it was fought in various scenarios by proxy and created social and political turmoil in almost all countries of the world due to internal terrorism. There Russiathe largest piece of the former USSR, is amassing men and vehicles on the borders of theUkrainewhich in turn would like to enter the Born and asks for the help of use and the West. We are, in a nutshell, back to the US-USSR clash (now Russia) that has accompanied us since the end of Second World War at the collapse of the Berlin Wall. That challenge always hot, despite the real weapons luckily they never really turned on, it was played on all possible tables: that of the arts, propaganda, space race and obviously also in sports field.

Starting from Helsinki 1952when the USSR enters the Olympic arena, there were many moments of sports clash also become challenges of values and what is now called “soft power”, important to reiterate above all to one’s own area of ​​influence that you are in the best possible part of the world. Both the US and the USSR both have a mother of all victories against “the others”. For Americans it can only be “Miracle on ice”, That is the victory in the tournament of ice Hockey of a team made up of amateurs e University students against theRed Army, the national team of the USSR. The place of the miracle is Lake Placid, February 22, 1980. There are two films that tell the story. The first is a film, “Miracle“Of 2004, directed by Gavin O ‘Connor. It describes the story from the American side and exalts the men who challenged the monster, first and foremost the coach Herb Brooks and who scored the decisive goal in the 4-3 final, Mike Eruzione. The other is the documentary “Of Miracles and men”And instead describes what the Soviet athletesuntil then practically unbeatable. There is a 2010 photo of Biden and Mike Eruzione close together with their respective wives who has been shooting a lot lately. It can’t be a coincidence, it is a message to the nation and a clear symbolic reference for the Americans: those are back there, but we know how to beat them.

The Soviet miracle, on the other hand, occurred in Munichthe September 9, 1972. Final of basketball of the Olympic tournament, USA against USSR. The Soviets are great athletes, but the Americans play on another planet and had won all editions of the Games from 1936 to 1968, albeit without fielding professionals, but university athletes. Even the national team with stars and stripes had to easy to win (in the semifinal he had beaten Italy 68 to 38). The USSR, however, surpasses itself in the final and always manages to stay ahead. TO three seconds left however two free throws of Doug Collins lead the Americans to 50-49. Those three seconds will last three minutes. The US thinks they have won, but President Fiba, William Jones, invades the field to put those three seconds back on the scoresheet once again. Ball thrown forward, he catches it Aleksandr Belovbasket, USSR victory that breaks American hegemony.

These are just the best known stories, but there are many moments above all Olympic in which the two nations challenged each other, even from a symbolic point of view: the Soviet Borzov in Munich 1972 he won “at home” by the Americans, that is, conquest two golds in the 100 and 200 meters e speed dominates, which has always been a favorite discipline to demonstrate the greatness made in the USA. At the same time however the greatest fighter of Greco-Roman of history, the Soviet and then the Russian Aleksandr Karelinafter having only won from 1987 to 2000, is challenged and beaten by the American Rulon Gardner in Sydney 2000.

To these sports battles we must then add the challenges in I swimIn the volleyball (the final of Seoul 1988 is the game that changes volleyball) and you can’t forget the two boycotts Olympic, first the American one a Moscow 1980 and then the Soviet one a Los Angeles 1984. Today is no longer the time for boycotts, but the time of the direct challenges. At Beijing Olympics The US and Russia have already faced each other once in women’s tournament hockey team with US win for 5-0, but the moments in which the athletes of the two nations could compete are still many. Among others, however, everyone is waiting for a particular match: the challenge US-Russia in men’s hockey. The two national teams are two different roundsbut if all goes as it should, there could be a new one unmissable challenge on ice.