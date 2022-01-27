Ukraine, soldier armed with Kalashnikov shoots in a factory: 5 dead and 5 wounded. Arrested





A soldier of the National Guard in Ukraine armed with Kalashnikov opened fire on other soldiers in an aerospace factory, killing five people and injuring five others before fleeing. This was announced in a statement by the Ukrainian Minister of the Interior, Denys Monastyrsky, specifying that the soldier was arrested.

According to local police sources, among the victims there are four other members of the National Guard and a woman, a civilian. The episode took place around 3.40 local time (2.40 in Italy), when presumably the soldier was on armed guard duty at the Ioujmach group factory in the city of Dnipro. The soldier, serving in the National Guard, is called Artem Riabchuk, is 20 years old and is originally from the Odessa region. The reasons for the gesture are not known, although the authorities have hinted at possible mental problems.