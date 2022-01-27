Ukraine, soldier kills 5 Kalashnikov guards in missile factory in Dnipro

Russia-Ukraine crisis, what happens: latest news

A Ukrainian National Guard soldier shot vigilantes at a military equipment factory, killing five and wounding five others.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on Russia-Ukraine crisis, what happens: latest news

A Ukrainian National Guard soldier shot vigilantes at a military equipment factory, killing five and wounding five others. The massacre was committed this morning in Dnipro at a factory that produces Pivdenmash missiles during a normal check by security officers, who had asked the contractor to “present the weapons” before entering the site. The attacker was in fact holding a Kalashnikov rifle and after approaching he pulled the trigger, and then ran away. According to a note from the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, five people died and another five were injured. The police are looking for the bomber. The attack comes at an extremely delicate stage for the Ukrainian army. In fact, the Russian army has amassed troops near the border of the country while the highest exponents of NATO have accused Moscow of planning an invasion of the country, while the Kremlin has replied that it is intervening in defense of its own security and against an expansion to east of the Atlantic alliance.

At what point are the talks between Russia, Ukraine, the USA and NATO

Yesterday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered Washington’s response in Moscow to the US Ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan. The letter – he explained – offers Russia a “serious diplomatic path” to put an end to the impasse. “The document we delivered includes the concerns of the United States and our allies and partners about Russia’s actions that undermine security.” The letter also contains “a principled and pragmatic assessment of the concerns that Russia has raised and our proposals to find common ground”. Shortly after Blinken’s statement, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance provided its written response to Russia “in parallel with the United States.” “We call on Russia once again to stop the escalation immediately. NATO firmly believes that tensions and disagreements must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy,” Stoltenberg told reporters.