Ukraine: Stoltenberg, no certainties about Putin’s intentions – Last Hour

(ANSA) – MADRID, 09 FEB – “It is too early to say that a de-escalation is closer. We have no certainty about Putin’s intentions”: this is what was expressed by NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, in an interview granted to the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia on the crisis in Ukraine.



The statement following the mission to Moscow of French President Emmanuel Macron, who after meeting Vladimir Putin said he had obtained from the Russian president the guarantee “that there will be no escalation”.



Stoltenberg, however, added that “there is a need for dialogue with Russia in different formats”, so it seems “adequate” that Macron “went to Moscow and Kiev”. And he went on to say that “any diplomatic success” requires “confidential” conversations and that “conducting diplomatic negotiations in public is not the best way to find a solution, it only makes it more difficult”. (HANDLE).

