Ukraine, tension skyrocketing: today the meeting between the US secretary of state and the Russian foreign minister in Geneva

Tension is skyrocketing between the United States and Russia. Today is the day of diplomacy, but fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are growing. The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, will try to defuse the crisis with Moscow for Ukraine in the expected meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, in Geneva. The crisis is getting deeper and the talks conducted so far have not led to progress: the appointment between the two heads of American and Russian diplomacy comes after Blinken was in recent days first in Kiev and then in Berlin, for a new mission with which the United States tries to find one diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis. The US and other Western allies are asking Moscow to withdraw the troops deployed on the border, while Russia is asking for some guarantees of security and stop NATO expansion to the east, opposing further US military assistance to Ukraine. “All we are doing is making sure to the best of our ability that Ukraine has the means to defend itself and can possibly avert further Russian aggression,” Blinken said during his talks in Berlin on Thursday.

And yesterday was a day of confrontation between Washington and Moscow: criticism came to United States President Joe Biden for saying that a “disaster” awaited Russia if it attacked Ukraine. Such statements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “can facilitate the destabilization of the situation because they can inspire false hopes in some hotheads in Ukraine ”. At the same time, Peskov did not rule out new security talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Biden. After almost 24 hours of uncertainty among the allies, and especially in Kiev, President Joe Biden tried to dispel doubts about Washington’s determination and the compactness of the Western camp in the face of a possible adventurous move by Moscow. Not surprisingly, on the eve of the Geneva meeting, Moscow mixed conciliatory signals with harsher ones.

Biden had to ensure that he was “absolutely clear” with Vladimir Putin about the consequences of a Russian attack in Ukraine. This is after in the marathon press conference for his first year at the White House, he spoke of a possible “minor” incursion by Russian troops, hinting that in this case the reaction could also be limited. And, what is worse, admitting the existence of “differences” within the Western front on the steps to be taken in that case.

Throughout the day it was a run-up of European and American diplomacies to try to remedy the apparent gaffe and convince the whole world – primarily the Russians – that the West is unshakably united in this. arm wrestling with a Cold War flavor. Westerners “speak with one voice when it comes to Russia,” said Blinken from Berlin, where he arrived after a stop in Kiev for consultations with key European allies. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson immediately echoed him, underlining that if Russia makes a foray into Ukraine, “of any magnitude”, this would translate into “a disaster for the world”. Not fully reassured by these words, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made his protest clearly heard, stating that “there are no small incursions and small nations”. And at this point Biden had to personally intervene to correct the shot. However, the experienced Russian negotiators cannot escape the fact that the words of the tenant of the White House seem to confirm the cracks that can be glimpsed in the Western front behind the compactness of which the official statements speak.

With the times of the arm wrestling lengthening, Moscow is waiting to see if the divergent interests between the opponents will result in the desired divisions. Some signs already seem to take shape. While Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have agreed to send advanced weapons purchased from the US to Ukraine, Germany, local media point out, has declined Kiev’s request to provide it with naval units to strengthen the defenses of the Black Sea coasts. And according to the Wall Street Journal in recent days the US was forced to send the CIA head to Berlin, Bill Burns, to convince European countries to join Washington in responding to Moscow in the event of an invasion, despite the strong economic ties of many of them – first of all precisely Germany – with Russia.

Meanwhile, Washington has imposed sanctions on four Ukrainians accused of working with the Russian secret services (FSB). Between them two deputies in office, Taras Kozak and Oleg Volochi, ended up on the blacklist for their “destabilizing activities”. In particular, they are accused of having been charged by the FSB with “Recruit former and current government leaders to prepare to take control of the Ukrainian government and control the country’s infrastructure with a Russian occupation force, ”according to the US Treasury.