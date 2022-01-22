Ukraine, tensions rise: United States evaluates return of embassy staff

Still according to press rumors, the United States no longer excludes military intervention from the possible actions to be taken at the moment.

Arrived laden with US military aid

Meanwhile, the US has sent a new shipment of military aid to Ukraine, including ammunition. A US cargo plane landed in Kiev in the night between Friday and Saturday with 90 tons of materials: the US embassy in Ukraine announced it on Twitter. «The first shipment for assistance to Ukraine recently decided by President Biden arrived tonight (Friday, ed). The cargo includes about 90 tons of lethal materials, including ammunition for Ukraine’s defenders on the front line, ”writes the embassy, ​​recalling that the US provided military aid worth over 650 million dollars last year.

Blinken (USA): “Severe response to further Russian incursion”

Yesterday, Friday 21 January, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke on the phone with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, at the end of his trip to Europe.

The secretary briefed the foreign minister about his meetings with allied and Russian officials in Berlin and Geneva and stressed that any further Russian forays would be met with a swift, stern and united response from the United States and allies.

The secretary reaffirmed the unwavering support of the United States for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and stressed that “there will be no decisions on Ukraine without Ukraine”.