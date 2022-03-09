Ukraine, the Apocalypse Clock 100 seconds from midnight – Research & Institutions

L’Apocalypse clocka metaphorical time marker that calculates how much time remains until a hypothetical end of the world based on the events that occur, remains one hundred seconds from midnight: this is announced by the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists who annually keeps the pulse of the dangers of a holocaust nuclear.

The organization, which has reunited in recent days, had set the risk at 100 seconds from Armageddon as early as January, on the occasion of the annual update of the hazard assessment. “That the hands have not moved does not mean that the situation has stabilized”, explained a spokesman: “The invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the conquest of the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia mean that humanity has arrived. at the closest point ever to nuclear self-destruction. “

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists was founded after Hiroshima and Nagasaki by Albert Einstein, J. Robert Oppenheimer, Eugene Rabinowitch, and other scientists from the University of Chicago who had helped build the first atomic bomb in the Manhattan Project.

The Doomsday Clock has been offering its ratings for 75 years.