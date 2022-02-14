Ukraine, the Bolognese chef: “I will not leave the country” – Chronicle

Bologna, February 14, 2022 – An escalation of tension is wreaking havoc on world diplomacy, with all eyes on the border between Russia and Ukraine following threats of invasion by Soviet leader Vladimir Putin. A crisis in Ukraine also fomented by the term “world war” used in recent days by the American President Joe Biden himself, assuming the scenario of a clash between the US and Russia, triggered by the Ukrainian affair about the hypothetical annexation or otherwise of the state to the blockade Born. A situation that led the Farnesina itself to “advise” Italian citizens in Ukraine to return from the Eastern country. This also happened to the Bolognese Roberto Armaroli, 58, born in the Emilia-Romagna capital with Bologna still a sister, grandchildren and many maternal relatives, despite living in the state on the border with Russia since 2008, where, in Odessa, she owns three restaurants and a culinary consultancy company.

Roberto, how is the situation in Ukraine for the citizens these days?









“The situation experienced from the inside is very different from how it appears in the fiction of these days”

In what sense?

“In the sense that as I see it, a lot of unjustified alarmism is rising. Ukraine has been at war since 2015 and it is customary for citizens to witness the passage of military convoys on the street. Maybe at this moment there is more frequency of passage, but here we do not believe in a Russian invasion “

How can he be convinced of this?

“They are not, but Ukraine has lived with the risk of a Russian invasion since the fall of the Berlin Wall and it is precisely this that, especially from 2014 to today, has compacted the Ukrainian nation and Russian influence, even in that portion of the state that is more pro-Soviet. This Putin knows and I think that the action of moving the military and tanks to the border is a strategy to destabilize the country “

In short, strategy?

“Yes, Putin is a politician of great intelligence and if the goal is actually to destabilize a balance that was no longer advantageous to Russia, he has already succeeded. But precisely because I consider Putin to be very intelligent, I don’t think he will wage war by involving those who represent a billion-euro customer for Russia, like Europe “









Are you referring to the gas supply?

“Exactly. Russia makes gas supply its core business, it would be a huge damage for them to alter the relationship with the European forces “

However, the NATO issue remains at the center of this discourse. Do you think the Ukrainians would like to join the Western bloc?

“Most of them do. Especially those who live in the west. But I think getting to this point would be too much to ask. States like Ukraine should have remained ‘neutral’ and instead in recent years Poland, Romania for example have sided with the Western bloc and Putin does not want to be closed in their borders with Europe and NATO that surround Russia “

Within this geopolitical crystal equilibrium there are the Italians in Ukraine, like you. Did you receive a message from the foreign ministry?

“It is so. As an Italian abroad I am registered with AIRE and they contacted me advising me to leave the country during this period “

And is that his intention?

“Absolutely not. I repeat that in my opinion too exaggerated theater is being created around this crisis. The situation is difficult yes and tense, but I will not leave Ukraine until I hear the gunshots in the street. Here I have three businesses to manage, where should I go? “









And is this the case for all the Italians in Ukraine that you know?

“It depends on what work they do. Those I know think like me and will stay here. There are those who perhaps carry out more managerial activities and can also do them remotely and therefore have chosen to return “