Ukraine, the causes of the crisis: questions and answers. Russian objectives and risks for Italy

The historical reasons of the dispute

The tension between the two peoples therefore has deep roots. In 1991with the implosion ofSoviet UnionUkraine regains its own independence. A wound for Russian pride, since in Moscow they believe they can boast a sort of “historical right” over what they have called “Little Russia” for centuries. It is a geopolitical question far from resolved by the end of the cold War. If, in fact, the red flag on the Kremlin is lowered, the same cannot be said of the interests of a nation which, ideology aside, due to natural resources, extension and history, is suited to the rank of world power. Which of course puts it at odds with the United States. The enlargement of the Born, it goes without saying, the so-called “encirclement syndrome” exacerbates in Russians. Over the years, in fact, what Churchill defines the Iron Curtain it moves further east; and Moscow, devoid of natural barriers, feels increasingly under siege.

How it got there one step away from the war

When danger is felt, it usually attacks first. Or you threaten to do so. This is the case with Vladimir Putinwhich in recent weeks has amassed tens of thousands of soldiers along the limits with Ukraine. The last act of a crisis that has been dragging on for years. The tension begins to rise at the end of the the nineties with the approach of Kiev to the Born. And it grows in 2004 with the Orange Revolutionmarked by the rise to power of the pro-EU Viktor Juščenko. Moscow does not take it well: the Russian gas giants make the Ukrainians pay for it in the form of quintupled tariffs. The clash is exasperated in the 2014 since the ouster of pro-Russian president Victor Yanukovych. A pro-European cabinet is set up in Kiev, inherited from Volodymyr in 2019 Zelenksky, the president currently in the saddle. Putin responds immediately by annexing the Crimea and instigating i pro-Russian separatists to the uprising in the Ukrainian region of Donbass. Kiev, poorly and poorly armed and in check, flirts several times with the Atlantic Alliance. Three years ago, you even included the NATO accession process among the objectives of the Constitution. An event that Putin considers a “point of no return”.

What Vladimir Putin wants to achieve

Hence the deployment of military tactics. In recent weeks 130 thousand soldiers of the special units complete with artillery, armored vehicles and tanks, have been spying beyond the border. Ready to cross it. Putin, however, trusts that it is not necessary. In fact, his goal is to obtain such a guarantee: theUkraine will not enter the Born, at least for a while. Better if in writing.

What the Tsar risks

Play with fire, the Tsar. The American president Joe Biden promises his Ukrainian counterpart Zelenksy “that the United States will commit itself to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and will respond quickly and decisively, together with allies and partners, to any Russian aggression”. How? “By imposing economic sanctions And financial which will have massive and immediate consequences on‘economy“of Moscow on the technology, banking and energy front. Just think that the British BP owns 20% of the Russian oil company Rosneft or that Shell has joined the American Exxon in the exploration of gas and oil off the coast of Sakhalin Island And then there is the knot Nord Stream 2the pipeline which will connect Russia and Germany. “There will be no, in case of invasion,” warns Biden, despite Berlin’s doubts. Furthermore, he threatens to directly affect the private interests of Putin and his circle.

The consequences for the EU and Italy

Not even Europe sleeps soundly, which in the event of a conflict fears it will have to give up more than 30% of methane which comes from Russia through theUkraine. A real danger, according to analysts. Our country is particularly exposed since, 2020 data in hand, it brings 43.3% of natural gas from Moscow. Not only that: in 2021, reports Coldiretti, over 120 million kilos of grain from Ukraine and about 100 million kilos of wheat from Russia. In short, an armed conflict is possible. But it doesn’t suit anyone.