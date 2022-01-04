Ukraine, the conflict with Russia is being fought (also) on the bones of Jaroslav the Wise- Corriere.it

from Francesco Battistini

The “founder” of the Slavs disputed by Moscow and Kiev: the remains were stolen by the Nazis in 1943, now they could be in an Orthodox church in Brooklyn. In addition to Crimea and Donbass, Putin does not want to leave the prince’s legacy to the Ukrainians

Brooklyn, 185 S 5th Street. Seen in this way, it is only an Orthodox church for Ukrainian immigrants, not even of great charm. The white marbles that once belonged to a bank, the golden dome at the intersection of a traffic light. Who passes by, is to go a few meters away and have a hamburger at Peter Luger’s, ancient

steak house

from New York. but yet the anonymous Church of the Holy Trinity in Williamsburg has its own historical dignity. And for more than half a century it has kept, no one knows where, a great secret. And for some time it has been monitored by the FBI and Interpol. And he receives visits from strange security officers. «Be careful», wrote the then President Petro Poroshenko to the American government six years ago: «In that Brooklyn church are buried the bones of Yaroslav the Wise, the founding king of sacred Ukraine. It took us decades to track them down. You have to protect them. Because there is a real risk that the Russians will make them disappear again ».

Putin, let go. Recovering Crimea is a priority. Getting the Donbass back, an emergency. Retrieving prisoners of war, an emergency. But there is a mission that Ukraine has given itself to win in symbols, if not on the ground, its war with the Tsar: find the medieval remains of the Prince of Kiev, the enlightened Jaroslav who gave the Eastern Slavs the first state in their history, the great Rus’ which in the 11th century stretched from the Baltic to the Carpathians. The question, it goes without saying, is political: the Order of Yaroslav is the highest Ukrainian honor and “Prince Yaroslav” is, together, the most common name given to Russian military frigates.

The effigy of the “Sage” also appears on many banknotes, be it hryvnia or rubles, and in the schools it is taught how thanks to him Russians and Belarusians, Ukrainians and Baltics were Christianized. Putin, a former KGB agent who once swore allegiance to atheism and then suddenly revealed that he had always been baptized, he has no intention of leaving the Prince’s legacy to the enemy: last July, while he was amassing 100,000 soldiers at the Donbass border and in fact threatening an invasion, he was careful at the same time to repeat that Ukrainians and Russians have the same roots, the same faith and, indeed, the same descent from Jaroslav.

In Kiev they see it otherwise. So that the two Orthodox churches, which have just been separated, are now competing even for the date of Christmas. Yaroslav, they say, woe to anyone who touches him: a fresco still depicts him in the Cathedral of Saint Sophia, in Kiev, and in a sarcophagus underneath there was the body until the Nazis provided, in 1943, to make it disappear with a precious icon of San Nicola, reappeared right in Brooklyn. Ukrainians have never forgotten the Prince and on the thirtieth anniversary of independence, President Volodymyr Zelensky recalled his memory: «Let us not take away from Putin the right to honor him. What we reject is the attempt to exploit it ».

Russians and Americans will meet this week to stop the war. Biden threatens sanctions and gives away the Russians: don’t try to invade. But in Ukraine, Operation Jaroslav is pressing. The hunt for the relics has begun: bringing them back home would restore some confidence to a nation exhausted by eight years and 14,000 dead from civil war. War archives in Germany, secret missions around the world to examine dozens of bones, comparisons with the DNA of Jaroslav’s relatives buried for centuries in the great European courts. Where is Jaroslav? Still not clear. An archaeologist from Kiev trudged back to the New York church, others think that the Germans hid it in Poland.

The old popes have always kept silent, the secret of the Prince’s tomb has been kept until today: first, because in the Soviet Union it was forbidden to talk about it; later, because the Russians commanded Kiev until the Maidan uprising in 2014, and there was certainly no need to provide traces. “We will help you,” the Americans promised Zelensky. A while ago, three FBI agents went to New York. They asked, investigated, reported. And he concluded that Jaroslav just wasn’t there. Possible? The indications were precise … The three, it turned out, had gone to an Orthodox church of the Holy Trinity. But in a Russian, non-Ukrainian church of the same name. For some bones, maybe more hounds are needed.