Ukraine: The country’s impressive connection with Hollywood – Film and Tv – Culture

“All my grandparents were from the Ukraine, which was Russia at the time,” he recalled. steven spielberg in an interview with El País, from Spain. “My grandfather spoke Russian, my grandmother spoke Russian. They also spoke Yiddish and English. I grew up among Russians in my house, but also with a tremendous fear of not living long enough to get my driver’s license at 16 because there was going to be a thermonuclear exchange between Russia and the US”, and he confessed that he was afraid that the end of the world will come.

Spielberg was emphasizing something that – on the brink of war – could be very relevant at this time: if he could live with his Ukrainian and Russian origins and his American life, others could do so in order to avoid any kind of confrontation.

Beyond a pacifist or hopeful speech, the director of Schindler’s List or Munich represents what Ukraine has given him and what the world could lose, culturally speaking. It is true that heMusic, cinema or literature seems to be gravitating in a more closed circuit, but the reality is that it is closer than one thinks. Hollywood is a good example.

Mila Kunis has a solid career in film and TTV.

Mila Jovovich and Mila Kunis not only agree on the name, but both are Ukrainian. Jovovich was born in Kiev and lived there for her first five years, before making the leap to the United States with her family and later becoming the most famous model and zombie slayer in cinema. Kunis, on her side, grew up in the city of Chervitsi. In 1991 her family settled in Los Angeles, where she began an acting career that led her to star in the comedy That ’70s Show or the movies Black Swan and Wonder Park.

Dustin Hoffman was born on August 8, 1937 in Los Angeles. Photo: Bertrand Guay / AFP

can also surprise the dramatic story of the Ukrainian family of American actor Dustin Hoffman. His grandfather escaped World War II by emigrating to the United States, but when he returned to Ukraine he was shot. Hoffman, famous for classics like Kramer vs Kramer, Straw Dogs or Rain Man, has dedicated himself to telling that story and remembering the pain and ideological tensions that have been experienced for decades in Ukraine, the second largest country in Eastern Europe after From Russia.

From that territory it is also David Duchovny, the famous agent Chris Moulder, from the series The X Files, the actress Vera Farmiga, who once recalled that she only learned English until she was 6 years old, because when her family settled in the United States they only spoke Ukrainian at home. Even Quantum of Solace Bond girl Olga Kurylenko left the coastal city of Berdyansk to become a runway model and now action star in the West.

David Duchovny is also a writer and musician. He also starred, between 2007 and 2014, in the acclaimed series ‘Californication’, but he says that Mulder is his character, that he owns him.

In the paint there are artists like Oleg Tistolwho is recognized for exploring clichés and stereotypes, through interactive pieces such as the book Coloring Book, which he developed together with designer Anastasia Ivanova in 2013. He has participated in some editions of the Sao Paulo and Venice Biennials.

Another relevant contemporary artist is Ivan Marchuk, who was part of a list of the hundred living geniuses of the Daily Telegraph newspaper of the 100 living geniuses (being the only Ukrainian there). He has become famous for using a colorful interlocking line weaving technique.

Added to the great novelist and narrator Joseph Rothwho grew up in a region known as Galicia (between Poland and the Ukraine), author of novels such as Fuga sin fin, The Legend of the Holy Drinker, The Capuchin Crypt or the famous The Radetzky march, which describes the decline of the Austro-Hungarian Empire through the saga of a family, the Trottas. He is considered, along with Hermann Broch and Robert Musil, one of the greatest Central European writers of the 20th century.

But if something represents Ukrainian culture in the world, like a postcard, it is the architecture and the Ukrainian Baroque or Cossack Baroque style, which developed between the 17th and 18th centuries, featuring more restrained ornamentation and simpler forms that still stand today such as the Kiev Monastery of the Caves and the Výdubichi St. Michael’s Monastery in Kiev. Also famous are its onion-shaped domes that they took from Moscow in those same centuries.

However, the country is most famous for the Chernobyl nuclear plant, which on April 26, 1986 suffered an accident and put the world on edge. That episode inspired movies, novels and even the famous eponymous HBO miniseries in 2019

Scene from the HBO series.

Rock also has Ukrainian sounds. Eugene Hütza natural singer and actor who appeared alongside Elijah Wood in the movie Everything is Illuminated, became a music star by leading the band Gogol Bordell in New Yorkor, exponent of a rock with elements of punk, gypsy music and alternative sounds that has toured the world.

Like Jinjer, one of the most interesting bands on the metal scene, thanks to a sound that is not afraid to go from the most extreme heaviness, to melodies with strong influences from ska and groove metal.

Your vocalist, Tatiana Shmaylyukbecame famous on the internet by offering a devastating vocal range with the song piecesbut beyond being viral for singing like an angel and like a devil at the same time, the group has been leading the main festivals of the genre for more than five years and is a benchmark in contemporary rock.

Ukraine definitely has much more than a conflict and a tense sense of facing a war.

