Ukraine, the cover of Bella ciao becomes the anthem of resistance

The popular folk singer Ukraine, Khrystyna Soloviy, he adapted partisan chant “Bella Ciao” to the context of the current conflict with Russia, dedicating it – he explains on social media – “to all the armed forces, to our heroes and to all those who are currently fighting for their land” The new version, entitled “Ukrainian wrath », At the first verse it reads:« One morning, more at dawn / The earth shook and our blood began to boil / The rockets from the sky, the columns of the tanks / And old Dnipro screamed ».

The angelic voice of the young Soloviy, accompanied by Olexii Morosov’s guitar, sings again: “Nobody thought about it, nobody knew / What the Ukrainian wrath was / We will kill the accursed executioners without mercy / Those who are invading our land”.

“In Territorial Defense there are better guys / In our armed forces they fight real heroes / And the javelins and the bayraktar / They kill the Russians for Ukraine / And our people, the Ukrainians / They have already united the whole world against the Russians / And very soon we will defeat them / And there will be peace all over the Earth », concludes the new version of« Bella ciao ». (Instagram video @soloviyka)

