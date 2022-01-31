Ukraine, the crisis with Russia also affects the Orthodox Church. Kiev claims the schism and changes the date of Christmas. Moscow: ‘Political Act’

A arson which completely destroyed a church of Zaporizhia, city in the center of the country. A parish priest’s car burned down in the small village of Ovadne, on the Polish border. And still there revolt of the faithful in the community of “San Sergio”, in the district of Volodymyr-Volynskyi, over it Lviv, who abandoned their ecclesiastical “rector” to their fate after the latter, on the church’s social networks, had officially congratulated Vladimir Putin for his birthday. The war, hitherto psychological, between Russia And Ukraine it is also played on the religious table and the numerous episodes of violence, blackmail and tension one after the other in recent years confirm that the clash now involves every social sphere.

fly And Kiev they face each other from a political point of view: the Kremlin keeps over 100 thousand soldiers near the border, United States, Great Britain and other European states continue to supply of armaments Ukraine, but since 2018 there are also clashes between confessionals and liturgical rites e there is even a fight about Christmas. There is no peace even around the birth of Jesus: it has always been celebrated on January 7 in all former Soviet countries, but since the autocephalous church in Kiev he decided it schism from the Russian one there is much discussion about change of calendar and on the shift of the Nativity to December 25th. A purely political move, to anchor the country on the European and Atlantic shores? For Putinians certainly yes, especially since the local government made December 25 official as a national holiday.

To give a hand to local ecclesiastical institutions, the fact that “from the foundation of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, three years ago, they have you about 700 dioceses joined“, As the Metropolitan of Kiev recently recalled, Epiphanius. Many others would be ready to completely break away from Russian influence “but there are still several government officials who openly support the Moscow Patriarchate which does not facilitate the conversion of religious communities to the local church “and indeed hinders them, with the connivance, at times, of the police close to the pro-Russian oligarchs. Other than “go in peace”: even the mass, today, has become a source of division as well as the language used for the functions, which should be Ukrainian in all official venues, from television to school and university.

But the war between the sixteenth patriarch of Moscow, Kirill, and the new metropolitan of Kiev crosses internal borders and has now become an international quarrel within the Orthodox and former Soviet world. The first official recognition of the Ukrainian autocephalous church came in Istanbul in 2019 from patriarch Bartholomew. To follow, the Greek Orthodox, from Alexandria of Egypt and those Cypriots they gave their assent to the schism, but also Georgians And Bulgarians they are de facto supporting the separation. On the other hand, the one who lends a hand to Moscow orthodoxy is naturally the faithful Belarusian president Aleksandr Lukashenko, which several times from Minsk he thundered “to bring Ukraine back into the bosom of our true faith”. And while the Kiev PCU has become the fifteenth Orthodox church in the world, 52% of Ukrainians support the split, 34% are neutral and 9% are against it.

Moscow, however, does not fit in: it openly accuses Constantinople to have created a rift in universal orthodoxy exclusively for political and non-religious purposes. In Kiev over the last year there has been constant talk of a possible visit by Pope francesco, but the Covid emergency and the new tensions with Putin will advise Bergoglio to keep away from internal wars against the Orthodox Church. The visit to Hagia Sophia, for now, it can wait.