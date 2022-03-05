Ukraine, the door to Europe for Brazilian soccer players closes

Ukraine lives a complicated situation after the invasion of Russia to the country of Eastern Europe, same as has had a very close link with Brazilian soccergiven that has been the gateway for many elements of this nationality to European football.

One of the most representative clubs of this philosophy is the Shakhtar Donetskwhich has spent two decades betting on verdeamarela talent and adds 33 players who have paraded through the institution since 2002.

This team has been one of the most affected by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine since 2014, since it was based in the city of Donetsklocated in the heart of the conflict in the Ukrainian east, where the pro-Russian separatists are and In August 2014, two bombs exploded inside his former home, the Donbass Arena.which is closed ever since.

It has 13 league titles and is the second most winning entity in Ukrainian football, only below Dynamo Kiev, which has 16 championships and its success is connected to the commitment to young Brazilianswhich in many cases have exported to the main European leagues.

Great elements born in Brazil passed through this club before exploding in the European elite, how are willianknown from Chelsea and Arsenal; Douglas Costafrom Juve and Bayern Munich; Luis Adrianoat AC Milan; Fernandinhoat Manchester City and Fredat United.

Yes OK Brandão was the first Brazilian they signed in 2002the hiring of young Brazilians started two years later, when coach Mircea Lucescu arriveda strategist who it was clear that the attack should be made up of Brazilians and allied himself with businessman Franck Henouda to start the project.

Jason It was the first success story striker with whom Lucescu won the double in 2007 and won a UEFA Cup in 2009 along with Willian, Illsinho, Luiz Adriano and Fernandinho against Werder Bremen.

In the squad for the 2021-22 season there were 13 Brazilians before the Russian attack on Ukraine, since they all left the country and in the latest news Shakhtar himself reported that he was in Romania.

The elements are: Dodô, Vitão, Vinicius Tobias, Ismaily, Marlon Santos, Maycon, Marcos Antonio, Tetê, Alan Patrick, Pedrinho, David Neres, Júnior Moraes and Fernando.

Dynamo of Kiev, also with Brazilian history

At winningest club in Ukraine, the Dynamo Kyiv, There has also been a clear commitment to Brazilian playersgiven that since 2002 they have signed 22 elementseven though without as much success as Shakhtar when it comes to selling to the big European clubs, since there are only two cases to France, such as André to Bordeaux in 2011 and Betao in 2013 to Évian.

In the current squad they only had Vitinhoan element that left the country with his compatriots after the start of the Russian attacks.

Brazilians, more than 30 percent of foreign players in the 2021-22 season

In the current season of the Ukrainian Premier League, there were 30 Brazilian playersbeing 31 percent of all foreigners (93): 13 from Shakhtar Donetsk, one from Dynamo Kiev, and the rest divided between Dnipro (3), Rukh Lviv (2), Vorskla Poltava (1), Kolos Kovalivka (2), Chornomorets Odessa (1), Zorya Lugansk (2), Ingulets Petrove (1), Lviv (1 ) and Metalist (3).

