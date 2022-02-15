Ukraine, the gas war can become a deterrent: interrupting supplies is not convenient for anyone, but the US tries to move Europe away from Moscow

A Russian invasion ofUkraineat this moment, it is not convenient for anyone and the one feared above all by United States And Great Britain risks turning into one gas war much more than a security conflict on the border between Born And Russia. It is not convenient to flyfor which it would represent a military and economic cost which it is unable to sustain. It does not suit Ukraine that it would be destined, at best, to cede another piece of land to the Federation. And it is not even suitable forEuropeand therefore to most countries Bornwhich he entertains with Moscow business relations and of energy dependence too important to question. Those who would like to benefit from this crisis are Washington which for years has been trying to block the start of the new gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 which would carry Putin’s gas directly into Germany, further increasing Europe’s dependence on supplies from Moscow and removing the ability for Americans to sell huge quantities of gas overseas. Because theirs is a gas significantly more expensive And difficult to carry.

The gas thus risks being both cause and deterrent for the crisis. It is certainly not the only aspect that needs to be analyzed: in between are Russia’s pressures for increasing military presence along its western front, in addition to the business relations and the sanctions against Moscow. But gas is what can shift the balance. The situation is clear: Europe is 40% dependent on imports from Russia, a cheap gas, easily transportable thanks to its territorial proximity, which guarantees the Old Continent protection from crises such as those of North African and Middle Eastern countries that put supplies at risk. The other side of the coin is the inevitable energy dependence from the Federation.

On the other hand, however, there are the United States who accept less and less this commercial and energetic link between the historical adversary and his European allies. To radicalize the position of Washington, in recent years, the increasing availability of natural gas in the hands of the US has arrived, which has made the country one of the largest producers on the planet. And the US wants to sell this gas, especially to their partners. Here is what a conflict with Russia would trigger sanctions and a stop to supplies which, according to Washington, would open a wide passage for gas from overseas.

The problem is that they would benefit from this hypothetical scenario only the United States. Russia would be bowed under the yoke of violent foreign sanctions and of economic and military costs at the moment unsustainable for Moscow, while the European chancelleries would risk losing, in the middle of winter, not only trade exchanges with Russia, but above all gas supplies. Raw material that cannot be replaced with that offered by Washington. The latter is indeed much more expensive and it would cause a further heavy rise in the cost of energy which would spike costs for users. Furthermore, even the supplies would not be so simplesince the transfer across the ocean would obviously not take place through the pipelineas happens with Russian gas, but it needs a process of liquefaction and storage of the gas that would be carried on board ships and then regasified and redistributed in Europe: a slower, more complicated and more expensive process. The data provided by Nomisma: Europe consumes in total 380 billion cubic meters of gasof which 145 billion come from the country of Vladimir Putin, while only 23 from the United States (2020 data). Even wishing to rely on other non-European suppliers to try to free themselves from dependence on Moscow, the numbers say that while the Nord Stream 2 has the potential to deliver 55 billion of cubic meters to the continent, the Tap is able to offer only 20, while there are just 8 (barring blocks due to the crisis in the country) those coming from Greenstream Libyan. The only state that could match the Russian share is theAlgeria, but it is already operating at its best. Replacing Moscow’s guaranteed cubic meters at affordable prices therefore seems impossible for Europe.

It is also with this aim that the United States has decided to insert the stop at Nord Stream 2 among the sanctions against Russia in case of invasion. They did this even after the poisoning of Alexei Navalny and today they use the hypothesis of a military escalation to return to the attack. There Germanyin this case, he finds himself between two fires: on the one hand he has the leader of the NATO block, supported by the Great Britain, which pushes for a tough stance towards Moscow. On the other, their own economic and commercial interests, being the European country with the greatest exchanges with the Federation. After weeks of hesitation, at the end of the bilateral summit with Joe Biden Chancellor Olaf Scholz he declared that the consequences of an invasion would also affect Nord Stream 2. But he is the last to hope for such an epilogue.

Twitter: @GianniRosini