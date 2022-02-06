Ukraine, the Germans disappointed by Scholz “He is invisible” and collapses in the polls – Corriere.it

from Paolo Valentino

#WolstOlaf (where Olaf) is the catchphrase question on social media. The SPD is more divided than ever

The Ukrainian crisis has produced a whirlwind of diplomatic activity and efforts to defuse it have multiplied. Only in the week just ended, the premieres of Great Britain, Holland and Poland visited Kiev. French President Emmanuel Macron spoke twice in a few days on the phone with Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Zelensky and will meet them both between Monday and Tuesday. Mario Draghi and Boris Johnson also had telephone conversations with the Kremlin leader. Meanwhile, the American president Biden announced the deployment of another 2,700 troops in Central-Eastern Europe, with a deterrent function against Moscow.

But a European head of government was most notable for his absence and silence. Olaf Scholz has not so far spoken neither with Putin nor with Zelensky, nor so far has considered it appropriate to go on a mission outside Berlin. Tomorrow’s visit to Washington, long requested by Biden and so far postponed, is the first sign of political action coming from the leader of the strongest country in Europe, who Der Spiegel he even accused of being almost invisible.

Has anyone seen the chancellor ?, the catchphrase that has dominated social media in Germany for days, with the hashtags #woistscholz, where Scholz, and #woistolaf, which have now gone viral. Two months have passed since his inauguration, but Angela Merkel’s successor has chosen a very low profile, not to say hidden, both on the Ukrainian affair and in the pandemic crisis.

And that the Germans do not like this, two polls published in recent days confirm this. According to a Forsa survey, in fact, its Spd dropped to 23% of voting intentions and for the first time since the September elections it was overtaken by the CDU-CSU, relaunched by the new leadership of Friedrich Merz and now given to 27%. Not only. According to a sample from the Zdf network, Scholz slipped to third place on the popularity scale, behind the former Chancellor and the Minister of Sanit Karl Lauterbach, while only 43% of the population satisfied with his work.

The question of Scholz’s absence is not just a topic of social networks, always obsessed with the continuous media presence of political leaders as proof of their effectiveness. It is true that the chancellor was elected thanks to his thoughtful and meticulous approach, reassuring calm and quiet strength that made him very similar to Angela Merkel. But in the face of a serious international crisis and a pandemic that is still not under control, projecting this image of reliability and competence is no longer enough. Public opinion wants to know what the chancellor thinks of the Russian threat and the role that Germany must play, says political scientist Hajo Funke of the Free University of Berlin. Instead, Scholz has so far chosen to wait and avoided taking clear positions on central aspects of the crisis: the German refusal to supply arms to Kiev, the fate of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the event of a Russian attack, the nature of any economic sanctions in Moscow.

Yet, it was he himself, in the electoral campaign, who uttered a sentence that today backfires: Whoever expects leadership from me, know that he will have it. Scholz’s double problem, character and political. He thinks he can imitate Merkel, but times have changed: she had to reassure the Germans, her task today is to spur them on, says a former German minister. On the political level, Scholz, on the other hand, has to deal with the internal divisions of his party, the SPD, where a strong component does not hide his pro-Russian sympathies. and where the influence of former chancellor Gerhard Schrder, de facto lobbyist of Moscow still weighs, to the point that as of yesterday he has been competing to join the board of directors of Gazprom, after having already joined Rosneft, the Russian oil giant.