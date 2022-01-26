Ukraine, the “Italy case” breaks out. The top managers of Eni, Pirelli & c on video call with Putin while the EU and the US study sanctions against Russia

The conference scheduled for Wednesday was organized by Vincenzo Trani, founder of Delimobil, the car sharing company whose board of directors Matteo Renzi sits. Participants included Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni, Francesco Starace of Enel, Andrea Orcel of UniCredit, Antonio Fallico, President of Russia of Intesa Sanpaolo, and Philippe Donnet, head of the Generali insurance group. The meeting was organized without the knowledge of the Foreign Ministry and takes place as Brussels and Washington try to agree on a common line against Moscow
As the tensions between the Kremlin, the United States and Europe in relation to the Ukrainian crisis and Western countries are working on a package of economic sanctionsone is scheduled for Wednesday conference call among the top management of some of the major Italian companies including Eni, Pirelli and Generali and the Russian president Vladimir Putin to discuss bilateral economic ties. The news did not go unnoticed. The Financial Times dedicates the opening of his website to the meeting. The London newspaper recalls how the meeting would unfold as Europe and the United States try to agree on a common line towards Moscow. Germany, France and Italy are the most cautious countries on the hypothesis of punitive sanctions against Russia. The date of the meeting was agreed in November, unbeknownst to the Farnesina, writes the Ft. The organizers are the Italy-Russia Chamber of Commerce and the Italian-Russian Affairs Committee. The first is chaired by Vincenzo Trani, founder of Delimobil, car sharing company based in Luxembourg e business in Russia of which the leader of Italia Viva is a director Matteo Renzi. Who had flown to New York in November to participate in the listing, which was postponed at the last minute.
According to the financial newspaper among the participants there are Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni; Francesco Starace, CEO of Enel; Andrea OrcelCEO of the UniCredit banking group; Antonio Fallico, Russia president of Intesa Sanpaolo, the largest Italian bank; And Philippe Donnet, head of the Generali insurance group. Among those present are also prominent figures of Russian state-owned companies including the head of the oil giant Rosneft Igor Sechin And Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund. An Italian government official said the event was “a private initiative that does not involve the participation of personalities linked to public institutions”. The organizers stated that the event will go on regardless of the geopolitical tensions as an opportunity to maintain dialogue.
The Italian-Russian affairs committee, set up with the support of the Russian and Italian governments, is co-headed by Marco Tronchetti Provera, CEO of the tire manufacturer Pirelli, and Dmitry Konov, head of the petrochemical manufacturer Sibur. Last Monday the Prime Minister Mario Draghi participated in a videoconference with the president of the United States Joe Biden and NATO allies to discuss the Western response to Russia’s military build-up. On the occasion Draghi stated that i commercial ties make it difficult for the hypothesis of seriousness to be practicable sanctions. Position that had already been expressed by the Prime Minister on previous occasions.
