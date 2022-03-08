Ukraine, the Kiev ambassador to Russian colleagues in London: “Do you say your aim is to stop the war? I recommend psychological help”

“If you need psychological help, I advise you to call 1-1-1, the NHS service “. These are the words of Sergiy Kyslytsyaambassador ofUkraine toUn, during yesterday’s meeting. Kyslytsya showed the tweet of theRussian embassy of the United Kingdomwhich says that for Lavrov the purpose of “Russian military forces is to prevent any war may be born on Ukrainian territory “. So the ambassador advised his colleagues in London to turn to the British health service that deals specifically with mental health.
