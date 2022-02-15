Ukraine, the Minsk agreements to resolve the crisis? Here’s what they predict and why they haven’t (yet) been used

Tension on the Ukrainian border remains high. There Russia he denies that he is on the verge of invading and has announced that he has withdrawn some troops accusing the United States of “hysteria”. On the other hand, CNN reports that the massing of Russian troops and military devices on the border with Ukraine is continuing. In the meantime, Europe is trying to carry on its diplomatic work with today’s meeting in Moscow between Putin and German Chancellor Scholz. As a possible solution to the crisis we have returned to talk about the application of Minsk agreements. But what is it and what do they predict?

What are the Minsk agreements

With “Minsk agreements“two international agreements are made, the Minsk I Protocol, signed on September 5, 2014 by Ukraine, Russia and the breakaway republics of Donek and Lugansk with the mediation of the OSCE – organization for European security and cooperation – and the next Minsk Protocol IIsigned on 11 February 2015 by France, Germany, Ukraine, Russia and separatists.

Both pacts were drawn up in the Biellorussa capital with the aim of resolving the crisis that broke out in April 2014 Donbass (region of eastern Ukraine) where pro-Russian separatists declared the secession of two independent republics from Ukraine (Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People’s Republic). An ongoing conflict known as the “Donbass War“, which caused over 14 thousand victims and one and a half million displaced persons. Russia has always denied its involvement, calling itself an observer, despite evidence of its support for the rebels.

The failure of the Minsk I accords in 2014

The first chord from Minsk was signed on 5th September 2014, to put an end to the violence that began in April in which the Ukrainian government and the separatists – with the undeclared support of Russia – were opposed. The agreement was signed by Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine (formed by Ukraine, Russia and the OECD) and by the representatives of the secessionist republics and received 12 points, including an immediate ceasefire, the withdrawal of weapons from the front which would be monitored by the OSCE, the exchange of prisoners and the commitment by Ukraine to grant greater powers to the Donetsk and Lugansk regions. However, despite an initial decrease in hostilities, the deal was not respected and the ceasefire has been violated several times.

What the new Minsk Protocol of 2015 provides

After another year of conflict and the apparent failure of the agreement, on 11 February 2015 the heads of state of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany signed the Minsk Protocol IIwhich reiterates the key points of the previous one, including the cease-fire, the release and exchange of prisoners. Some “confidence measures” are envisaged, i.e. the withdrawal of all heavy weapons in order to create a safety zone between both sides, of 50 km for artillery, 70 km for multiple rocket launchers and 140 km for versions of these last long range as well as for tactical missile systems. The OSCE was left with the task of observing and verifying the ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons. The Minsk Protocol II it also includes the promise of a constitutional reform in Ukraine to define the autonomies of the Donbass. Despite the signing, the situation is far from resolved. Among the critical points, there remains the dispute over the “state” of the Donbass region which has never been defined: Kiev rejects dialogue with the rebels and would like a region with the same autonomy as the others of the Ukrainian federal state, the rebels – and Moscow – instead ask for a “special statute” with its own police force and greater autonomy.

Because the Minsk agreements can help resolve the conflict

Today, the application of the Minsk protocols, or at least the opening of dialogue on the points that have not been applied, could be a starting point for finding a diplomatic path for the descalation of the crisis between Russia and Ukraine. A complex solution remains, because the two countries have diametrically opposed interpretations of the agreements and how they are to be applied. The prime minister also referred to the 2015 protocols as a possible solution to the crisis between Russia and Ukraine in recent weeks Mario Draghi, with a statement reported by the agencies last December 22: «Relations between Ukraine and Russia are governed by the Minsk Agreements which have not been observed by either side. Therefore, compliance with these agreements could be the first step ».