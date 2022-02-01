Ukraine, the Russian fleet in front of Sicily

Special surveillance – The Russian formation “is carrying out a transit in international waters and does not violate the sovereignty of the riparian states”, underlines the ministry, adding that NATO continues to follow the navigation of the group from the start and excluding “escalatory behavior or will” on the part of the Alliance and the Moscow fleet.

The six Russian ships they left in mid-January from the North Sea, the ports of Severomorsk (North Fleet) and Baltijsk (Baltic Fleet). They are designed to transport and disembark around 60 tanks and over 1,500 soldiers. The fleet crossed Gibraltar and on Sunday began to cross the Sicilian channel. The fear is that they are heading towards Crimea, on the border with Ukraine. In recent days, Moscow has launched exercises of all its fleets globally, coinciding with the increase in tensions with the West over the Ukrainian crisis.

Draghi-Putin phone call: “Commitment to a solution to the crisis “Prime Minister Mario Draghi had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. At the center of the talks the latest developments of the Ukrainian crisis and bilateral relations. The premier stressed” the importance of working towards a de-escalation of tensions in light of the serious consequences that a worsening of the crisis would have “. A common commitment was agreed for a” sustainable and lasting solution to the crisis and the need to rebuild a climate of trust “.

The fears of the UN – “The situation we are facing in Europe is dangerous and urgent and the stakes for Ukraine, and for every UN member state, could not be higher”, bluntly accused the American ambassador to the Nations Unite, Linda Thomas-Greenfield. “Moscow’s actions hit the heart of the UN Charter and are a clear threat to peace and security. Now is the time for public debate.” The American representative also asked the other members how they would feel if they had 100,000 soldiers on their border and warned that Moscow intends to increase its military to 30,000 in the allied country of Belarus, with the possibility of “arriving in less than two hours. north of Kiev “.

Russia vs USA: “Unfounded accusations” – The response of the Russian ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzia who, denying any intention of invasion, accused the Americans of “creating hysteria” and of using “megaphone diplomacy” to “deceive the international community” with “unfounded accusations”, recalling the false US evidence on weapons of mass destruction in Iraq to attack Saddam Hussein. Nebenzia also proposed a new Security Council meeting for February 17, the seventh anniversary of the Minsk Agreements, “to discuss the situation for a solution in Ukraine”.

Moscow denies sending sends a written response to Washington – The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Aleksandr Grushko, denied the news that Moscow had delivered to the US a response to the American proposal for the de-escalation of the Ukrainian crisis and on the subject of the “security guarantees” requested by Russia: it reports the Russian state news agency Ria Novosti. It was the Washington Post that had talked about a possible contact between the two governments.

Biden: “Even personal sanctions, we are ready for anything” – Joe Biden meanwhile defined the UN meeting as “a crucial step in rallying the world to take a stand with one voice” against the use of force and in favor of dialogue. “If Russia chooses to move away from diplomacy and attack Ukraine, it will bear the responsibility and suffer rapid and severe consequences”, he cautioned, recalling that the US and its allies “continue to prepare for any scenario”. Like the sanctions in case of invasion, on which Republicans and dem are close to an agreement in Congress to hit Vladimir Putin’s entourage. The European Union, for its part, is also working on a “substantial package” of sanctions against Russia which also includes personal, economic, financial and commercial measures.

Diplomacy meanwhile it continues to weave its web in every direction. Boris Johnson spoke to Putin and on Tuesday flies from Zelensky to Kiev, where the French, German and Polish foreign ministers, after the Canadian one, are also expected in the coming days. The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, will instead have a telephone conversation with his Russian colleague Sergej Lavrov. This is while Denmark and Poland have said they are ready to send equipment and ammunition to Kiev, but Hungary refuses to welcome NATO troops for the emergency.