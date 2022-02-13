Ukraine, the stories of Italians who do not want to return: “We are facing a political psychosis. Restaurants and theaters in Kiev are full”. “But I booked a ticket anyway”

“Here in Odessa I have a house, wife and children. I’m about to open a restaurant, I have invested a lot of money and until they drive me out I stay in Ukraine! ”. Marcandrea De Vito he is one of the two thousand Italians living in the country. He chose the coasts of Black Sea and as well as for most of the compatriots present especially a Kievthe invitation of the Farnesina to return to Italy, it is essentially returned to the sender. Expats, some for work and some for love, seem to distance themselves from the panic crises that are gripping the chancelleries around the world and in particular the Western ones: basically, they believe little in war, or at least not in total invasion. “I have lived in Odessa for three years and everything is as quiet here as ever. For me we are facing a sort of world political psychosis and even if I received the SMS from the Foreign Ministry I don’t think about returning ”, he explains.

Andrea Vannucci instead he has been in Kiev for at least a decade, he has lived for a long time in Russia too and he too is convinced that “there will be no war, because Moscow does not need to annex Ukraine. Why should he do this? There are no raw materials, the industry is underdeveloped, it would be a ballast for the Kremlin. Biden is losing support, Europe is not doing well, I have the feeling that Russia is being subjected to a new world order. People here have understood this and live normally. Last night, like every Saturday, the restaurants and theaters of the capital were full. It is an artificial panic, created by those who have an interest in it ”.

TO Dniproin central Ukraine, the feeling is more or less the same. Gianpaolo Patat yesterday received the communication from his company, which has him forced to return to Italy by tomorrow: “But I don’t know what I’ll do, I haven’t decided yet. There is no excitement here. The supermarkets have not been stormed and I believe and hope that there is still time to mediate and avoid escalation. My feeling is that they will try to find a compromise: Ukraine will not join NATO and in exchange Russia will offer some valid alternatives. This is a country where average wages are still very low and I believe Moscow has other solutions to bankrupt Kiev without a large-scale invasion ”.

From Kharkivthe second city in the country with its one and a half million inhabitants just forty kilometers from the Russian border, there is alert but without excess. Marco Cirullia Roman interpreter, has lived there for about fifteen years and confirms the feeling of the other Italians in Ukraine: “Nothing strange has happened, nothing has changed. Psychosis grows among us foreigners, especially if we follow our media. Instead, I would like to point out that in the face of the prompt message from the Farnesina there is great difficulty in registering on the Ministry website to report our location. And at this moment, perhaps, it would be appropriate to speed up this step “.

On the other hand, he is out of the choir Alberto De Marco, who has lived and worked in Kiev for six years: “I am certainly worried. I’ve made some of the projects I care about the most into reality. My company is here, my girlfriend is here, my dogs, my friends, my life. First the pandemic and the lockdowns and now I observe the conditions of a possible third world war live, on the doorstep of my house. The first thing I thought is that we are all absolutely unprepared. None of us have any idea what it means to live in the event of a conflict. Here things go on normally. The shops are open, there is no crowds, all the goods are available, there is the usual traffic during peak hours but in any case I have booked a plane ticket and will return to Italy for a few weeks. But then I’ll come back here, anyway. If there is a war I will come and get my dogs and my partner and at that point we will be refugees. It will be very hard but I will never abandon the people I love ”.