Ukraine, the tension eases and the stock exchanges recover. Piazza Affari to the tow of the banks

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – After a weak start, the European stock exchanges reverse course and all the indices starting from the FTSE MIB show increases of more than one percentage point, while the tension in Ukraine seems to be easing. Futures on US indices also rose. Some troops in Russian military districts adjacent to Ukraine are returning to bases after completing the exercises, the Russian Defense Ministry said, a move that could ease friction between Moscow and the West. Financial markets had opened the week with strong aversion to risk and favoring safe haven assets, precisely because of the escalation of tension in Ukraine. The attention remains high on US rates with the president of the St. Louis Bullard Fed which reaffirmed its position in favor of a 1 percentage point hike in rates by July.

Eyes on the banks, Bper and Banco Bpm are running

At Piazza Affari, focus on banks and aggregations with the go-ahead obtained by Banca Pop Er for the purchase of Bca Carige and the new rumors on Unicredit’s interest in Banco Bpm. Attention also to Saipem which was sentenced in Algeria to pay 192 million in compensation as part of a criminal proceeding for the procedures for assigning a project in 2008. The group is preparing the new strategic plan after the profit warning at the end of January.

Tokyo closes at -0.79% after GDP, concern Ukraine and the Fed

Another closing down for the Tokyo Stock Exchange with investors remaining worried about the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and the prospect of future interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. Western countries and Russia have said there is still a diplomatic chance to avoid a war in Ukraine. Wall Street closed slightly lower after a very volatile session, also troubled by the words of one of the Fed officials, who estimated that the bank is expected to drastically raise rates by July to combat high inflation. Investors in Japan also analyzed the preliminary data on GDP rebounded by 1.3% in the fourth quarter thanks to a recovery in household consumption, but the increase was slightly lower than expected. Furthermore, according to economists, stagnation or even a small contraction should be observed in the first quarter due to the Omicron variant. The Nikkei Leadership Index lost 0.79% to 26,865.19 points, the lowest closing level since January 28th. The broader Topix index lost 0.83% to 1,914.70 points.

How the week started

In the first session of the week, the markets experienced a two-sided day: the first part of the session was dominated by a strong risk aversion, which ditched the main European lists. Conversely, in the afternoon, stock indices recovered most of their losses as the winds of war waned.

The FTSE MIB closed the first session of the week at -2%. The spread between the ten-year BTp yield and the Bund of duration shares widened up to 169 basis points (1.69%) with the rise in the yield of the tricolor bond close to 2% (1.97% against 0.279% of the German Bund). In the most acute phase of risk aversion they gained safe haven assets: thegold rose above $ 1,860 an ounce; the dollar it strengthened and the exchange rate returned to below 1.13 against the euro. Also it Yena classic safe haven, has recovered on both US and European Union currencies.