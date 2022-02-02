Ukraine, the United States sends 3 thousand soldiers to Eastern Europe. Moscow: “Destructive move that pushes away the diplomatic solution”

The tension between the Russia and theUkraine and its western partners of the Born it is reaching its maximum levels, so much so that the administration Bidendespite numerous appeals to restart a constructive diplomatic dialogue and based on de-escalationhas given the ok to send 3 thousand American soldiers in Eastern Europe to protect the Eastern border of the Alliance from possible raids by the militias of fly. Men of Washingtonaccording to what the Cnnwill arrive at their destination “in the next few days” and will be located in Poland, Germany And Romania: 2 thousand of these will depart from Fort BraggNorth Carolina, and will arrive in Poland and Germany, while another 1,000 are part of one Stryker squadron based in Germany and Romania. Confirmation also came from Pentagon with the specification that “these are not permanent transfers and they will not fight in Ukraine. They will be there to defend our NATO allies ”. Washington then added that these 3 thousand are part of the 8,500 entered in a state of alert and that in the next few days there could be announcements of further moves: “It is important to send a strong signal not only to Putin but to the world”. A move, that of Washington, which provoked the new, umpteenth, reaction from Moscow: “A destructive move that increases military tensions and narrows the field for political decisions”, defined the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister. Alexander Grushko.

Who welcomed the deployment of American forces is the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenbergwhich “welcomes the US decision to deploy additional forces in Germany, Poland and Romania, increasing the defence and the collective deterrence of the Alliance “. It is, he added, a “powerful signal of commitment” from Washington: “Other allies are providing additional ground, naval and air forces. We are considering the deployment of additional forces in the southeastern part of the Alliance ”.

The hypothesis of an invasion in the short term is also presented by the government of Kiev, with the Ukrainian foreign minister, Dmytro Kulebastating that “Ukraine is preparing to all possible scenarios. We do not underestimate the threat from Russia but we do not allow Russia to threaten our country ”. However, the head of diplomacy repeats that, according to their calculations, the troops of Vladimir Putin massed at the border, which are estimated to be more than 100 thousand, “They are not enough for a full-scale invasion”, while Kiev “does not plan any offensive action”. From the latest satellite imagerycompared with those of September, however, there is an increase in activity in the military field of Novoozernein Crimea, with the construction of an area for military tents. Other images show two training areas in Russia, a Pogonovo And Persianovsky, respectively 220 and 50 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, with craters demonstrating training activity. While in the training area of Osipovichiin the center of the Belarusthe images show the unfolding of a missile system short range Iskander.

To those who ask him for a comment on the statements made by the NATO secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, which has repeatedly reiterated that the military of the Atlantic Pact will not intervene in Ukrainian territory in the event of an invasion because Kiev is not part of the Alliance, Kuleba replied that Ukraine “has never asked other countries to send soldiers to fight for us”. The request that is instead made to theEuropean Union is to “remain firm and united on the question of the inadmissibility of Russia’s ultimatums and requests” and to “finalize the sanctions that they will be ready to impose in the event of a Russian military escalation, to ensure that Russia is at the current. Because the time has come to go into specifics, otherwise Russia thinks we are bluffing ”.

While the parties protect themselves from a military point of view, diplomatic channels are not interrupted. The US has proposed to Russia a agreement under which both sides would undertake not to deploy in Ukraine “offensive ground missiles And permanent forces for combat missions, ”according to reports El Pais who claims to have come into possession of the documents certifying this version. During the day, a meeting was also held between Vladimir Putin and the British premier, Boris Johnson, at the head of one of the governments that most of all has exposed itself against Moscow’s attitude on the Ukrainian border. For the head of the Kremlin, NATO does not respond adequately to Russian security concerns and Ukraine is responsible for “a chronic sabotage” of the Minsk agreements. The British premier responded by showing “deep concern over the current hostile Russian activity on the Ukrainian border”, adding that “any further Russian forays into Ukrainian territory would be a tragic miscalculation”.