Ukraine, the US asks China to put pressure on Russia

In the last few hours, China has made its voice heard advocating the cause of Russia. In a phone call with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that security “cannot be guaranteed by strengthening or even expanding military blocs,” like NATO. All while preparing a Sino-Russian summit on the occasion of Putin’s visit to Beijing for the opening of the Winter Olympics.

The ball is now on the Russian court, and is likely to stay there for a long time. The Kremlin is in no hurry to react to the responses provided by the US and NATO to its requests for the security guarantees to which it has linked the solution of the Ukrainian crisis. Moscow seems to be aiming to prolong a tug-of-war which has already brought to light some cracks between Americans and Europeans.

From the Kremlin there are only a few grumbles over the refusal of Washington and the Atlantic Pact to guarantee a halt to NATO expansion to the east. A “not positive” response, says Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov, adding however that “serious dialogue” is possible on other “secondary” issues. An apparent reference to the proposals to negotiate on a reduction of missiles in Europe and on the transparency of military exercises. However, Russia will study the cards and “will not react immediately”Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

In short, Moscow seems to be convinced that time is playing in its favor, and is waiting to see if the “total unanimity” between Europe and the US of which President Joe Biden has spoken will withstand the constant rise in tension. Or if, on the other hand, fears of a crack in the important economic relations with Moscow and, above all, of a possible loss of Russian gas supplies.

The most exposed country appears to be Germany. And among other things, the Russian agency Tass recalls that an online meeting between large German companies and Putin is expected shortly, just like the one, condemned by the EU, which saw some of the major Italian industrial groups as protagonists. But Moscow is especially pressing for Nord Stream 2 to be activated, the gas pipeline cost $ 11 billion which would double imports from Russia, while the US is opposed to commissioning. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told the Bundestag that if (and only if) Ukraine is invaded, Germany will support sanctions that also block the new pipeline.

Biden assured in recent days that he is working on a plan through collaboration with other producers, such as Qatar, to meet European energy needs in case Russian exports fail. This reinforces the suspicions of someone in Moscow that the goal of the United States is to take the European market away from Russia. “It’s about trade, it’s about economics,” said former president Dmitry Medvedev, currently vice president of the National Security Council. Meanwhile, the Russian markets, betting on a move away from the sanctions spectrum, have made significant increases, with the RTS dollar stock market index up 6.26% and the ruble recovering against the dollar and euro.