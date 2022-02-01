Ukraine, the US at the UN Security Council: “Europe is in danger, 30 thousand Russian soldiers are heading towards the border”

The meeting of the UN Security Council was held today, January 31, to discuss the growing tensions in Ukraine. Russia tried – unsuccessfully – to block the meeting, requested by the United States: 10 members voted in favor of the meeting, three abstained and China voted no like Russia. Moscow would need the support of nine of the 15 members. The Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, said: “I do not remember another occasion when a member of the Council proposed a discussion on the basis of his own accusations and unfounded assumptions.” During the meeting, the American ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said: «The aggression of Russia does not endanger only Ukraine but Europe. We continue to hope that Moscow will choose the path of diplomacy and not conflict, but we cannot wait and see what happens ». And again: «The situation we are facing in Europe is dangerous and urgent and the stakes for Ukraine, and for every UN member state, could not be higher. Moscow’s actions hit the heart of the United Nations Charter and are a clear threat to peace and security ”. The United States then accused Russia of wanting to increase its military strength in Belarus to 30,000 units in the coming weeks, deploying them near the Ukrainian border, “less than two hours from Kiev”.

According to White House spokesman Jen Psaki, the Biden administration is ready to impose sanctions on Russian oligarchs and their families if Moscow invades Ukraine. The target would end up “individuals belonging to or gravitating around the inner circle of the Kremlin,” Psaki said, explaining that these people are “particularly vulnerable targets” due to their close financial ties with Western countries.

Estonia: “Moscow has invaded our airspace”

In the meantime, he reports Republic, the maneuvers of the Russian fleet have come under the lens of NATO. Six ships began to cross the Strait of Sicily yesterday, January 30th. The fear is that they may go to Crimea, to support a possible siege by Russian forces on Ukraine. The Defense Staff commented: «The formation is carrying out a transit in international waters and does not violate the sovereignty of the States. NATO has been following the navigation of the naval group since its departure, which took place in mid-January from the ports of Severomorsk (Northern Fleet) and Baltijsk (Baltic Fleet), and will continue to monitor its transit. Neither the NATO forces nor the Russian naval formation have put in place any escalating behavior or will ».

