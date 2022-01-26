Ukraine, the US delivered the answers requested by Russia on security: “New Blinken-Lavrov meeting soon”





We have provided “a serious diplomatic path to follow, if Russia so wishes “. So the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, announced the delivery of the responses of the United States at requests made by Russia during the last meeting on the Ukrainian crisis. He was the US ambassador to Moscow, John Sullivan, to go personally to the Federation’s Foreign Ministry and in the coming days there will be an interview between Blinken and his counterpart Serghei Lavrov in an attempt to initiate a new dialogue and avoid military escalation. Administration member Biden also stressed that states will not release the document and called for similar behavior on the Russian side, arguing that “confidentiality will help diplomatic talks move forward.”

Meanwhile the United States they are preparing the one that has already been renamed ‘the mother of all sanctions’. A plan to economically hit the Russia in case of a new one invasion of Ukraine which, they hope to Washington, functions primarily from deterrent against possible military action. The draft on which the negotiations began was presented by the chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, Bob Menendez, and authorizes Joe Biden to hit financial officers and institutions with drastic measures. And it could also reach Vladimir Putin in person. This hypothesis has triggered the harsh reaction of the Kremlin, with its spokesperson Dmitry Peskov who warned: in case of sanctions to the president, these will result “Politically painful” And “Destructive” for relations between Moscow and the West, adding that Russian law in principle prohibits senior officials of the country from owning assets abroad and that therefore the sanctions would not be “painful at all” for Putin. But Washington in a hurry, as they expect from the State Department “A possible use of military force” in Ukraine by Russia “by mid-February”.

Read Also Ukraine, a trip to the divided city of Kharkhiv: between those who challenge Putin to the invasion and nostalgics who blame the “coup nationalists of Kiev”

The plan under discussion a Capitol Hill is getting a bipartisan consensus and yesterday evening President Biden did not rule out adopting personal sanctions against Putin, a move so far avoided by Washington: “This all depends on Putin, I don’t think even his parents know for sure what he will do – he said – To be honest, it’s a bit like reading tea leaves. Usually with a different leader, the very fact that he continues to amass forces on the border with Ukraine, from Belarus and all around, he would think ‘this means he intends to do something’. But when you look at his past behavior and what everyone is saying and what is happening, it all depends on his decision. “

Read Also Ukraine, from the “emergency suitcase” to “what to do during a bombing”: Kiev distributes a survival manual

Whoever speaks of “provocation” is also the Russian Foreign Minister, Serghei Lavrov, who speaking in front of the Duma, the Russian Parliament, said that in Ukraine the Atlanticist bloc is carrying out a “real provocation. Our Western colleagues are literally in a state of militarist frenzy“And they do “Hysterical statements”. “We are ready for anything – he concluded – We have never attacked anyone, it has always been us who have been attacked, and those who did it did not get away with it”. Andrei Turchak, a senior Duma official, instead pushes for further militarization of the area: “In these conditions, Russia must provide the necessary assistance to the People’s Republics of Lugansk And Donetsk providing weapons to strengthen their defensive capabilities, ”he told public television microphones, adding that the Kiev authorities are“ preparing a military attack ”.

Read Also Ukraine, Eni and 2 other companies pull out of the meeting between Italian companies and Putin. Kremlin: “No stop to the initiative from the Draghi government”

Meanwhile, the queue of heads of state, members of government and diplomats is lengthening as they make appointments with Moscow from the Western front to try to reach a diplomatic solution. After the news that on Friday the French president, Emmanuel Macron, will have a direct telephone conversation with Putin, today the news of the visit of the British Foreign Minister was released, Liz Truss, who will fly to the Russian capital within two weeks to meet his counterpart.