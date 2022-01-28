Ukraine, the US fears an invasion of Kiev by Russia by February: troops already at the border











It rises more and more there tension on the border of Ukraine, with Putin’s Russia ready for a military move against the former member of the Soviet Union. The moves of the Russian government are followed at a distance by the United States, ready to intervene with troops if the Kremlin armed forces should cross the borders in the coming days.

Tension Ukraine, US fear Russian invasion

The Russian government’s next choices on Ukraine could cause new moves by the United States. President Joe Biden and his are observing from a distance, but not too much, Putin’s movements on the Ukrainian border, where in the last few hours the presence of Russian troops ready to invade the territory of Kiev would have multiplied visibly.

For their part, the US says it is ready to respond to any invasion, with Pentagon spokesman John Kirby who hinted at what American moves will be in response to Russia’s eventual step forward. The Pentagon has in fact announced that some units have been put on alert to eventually be deployed in Eastern Europe in the event that Russia invades Ukraine, for a total of 8,500 men.

Ukrainian tension, US appeal to China

The United States would like to avoid, if possible, a new confrontation with Russia. Here then is that some have been advanced from Washington requests to Chinawhich in the last few hours has made its voice heard advocating the cause of Russia.

In a call between Secretary Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the States asked the Beijing government for a hand so that, through diplomacy, a conflict in Ukraine is avoided that “will not be good for China either”.

Ukraine tension, UN Council table expected

The ball passes to diplomacy, but the UN would also be ready to meet to have its say on the increasingly critical situation on the Ukrainian border. In fact, Monday 31 January 2022 is scheduled for Security table in the United Nations to try to find a solution.

“This is not the time to wait and see what happens,” said US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who hopes that a direct and focused discussion on the Ukraine-Russia issue will soon arrive.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours there has been a new increase in fighting forces deployed by the Russians, once again, in the western part of their country and in Belarus.



