Ukraine, the US in Moscow. “If you choose the clash, enormous consequences”

The Geneva talks between Moscow and Washington do not start under the best auspices to try to defuse the crisis in Ukraine and avert the looming threat of war. Yesterday, on the eve of bilateral meetings with Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman at the head of the US delegation and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as representative for the Russians, the owner of Foggy Bottom, Antony Blinken, warned the Russia from the “risks of a clash”, should dialogue and diplomacy fail. Warning that in the event of an attack on Ukraine, Moscow would face “enormous consequences”.

According to the New York Times, Joe Biden’s administration and his allies are working to devise a series of harsh financial, technological and military sanctions against Russia. Punitive measures that would come into force immediately after a possible invasion of Ukraine, with the aim of making clear in the eyes of President Vladimir Putin what the cost will be to pay for a forceful action against Kiev. In particular – again according to the NYT – the sanctions under study by Washington will be aimed at cutting the main Russian financial institutions out of all global transactions, and at imposing an embargo on US-made technology aimed at the defense, aerospace and security sectors. consumer industry, to arm the Ukrainian insurgent groups who want to start a guerrilla action against the military occupation of Moscow. Among the financial measures could be, for example, the exclusion of Russia from the Swift system, which regulates transactions between more than 1,100 banks in 200 countries (as happened with Iran), although no decision has yet been made. Moscow has already said it is “disappointed” by the “signals” sent by the US and also by the EU, and says it has no intention of making “any concessions” to American requests. “It is out of the question – said Riabkov – We are disappointed by the signals that have come in recent days from Washington, but also from Brussels”.

The West has accused Russia of amassing tens of thousands of soldiers on the border with Ukraine and says it fears an invasion or military action, which Moscow denies. Blinken, on the occasion of the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels on Friday, said that “a diplomatic solution is still possible”, but “the risk of a conflict is real”. “Last week I visited Kiev and the advanced line in the Dombass region. I stressed the need for de-escalation and the fact that the EU will continue to be involved in any discussion on European security: nothing that concerns us will be decided without us “, wrote the High Representative for Foreign Policy on Twitter. of the EU, Josep Borrell. The Geneva talks will be followed on Wednesday by a special meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in Brussels and the following day by a session of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Vienna. Appointments that – underlines the Washington Post – will give the United States the opportunity to involve Moscow together with its allies and partners. “Our intention is to have an open, sincere and serious dialogue on European security with the Russians at the table. We want to be inclusive, we don’t want to bypass anyone, ”explained US Ambassador to OSCE, Michael Carpenter. Multinational commitments at NATO and OSCE are a priority for the White House, which has repeatedly reassured its European allies and partners, including Ukraine, that it will not negotiate “on them, without them”. But the Geneva talks are likely to be the most substantial indicator of the eventual reaching of a diplomatic agreement that will avoid a new war in Europe. “The way the Russians think – underlined a US government official – is that there is only one office that matters to them, and that is the bilateral one”.